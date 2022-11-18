News Digest: Community Thanksgiving dinner | Holiday support program | Mental health services survey

Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Thanksgiving holiday to impact city services, public transit schedules
The Thanksgiving holiday will affect local and regional services throughout the Palo Alto area. Here is a list of agencies that are closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, and operating on modified schedules over the long weekend. City services. • City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be...
calmatters.network
Four compete for open Santa Clara County education seat
The Santa Clara County Board of Education has a vacancy, and four individuals would like the job. Rosemary Kamei’s win as councilmember-elect in San Jose District 1 opens the seat in Area 3. The board plans to fill the seat during a special session on Nov. 28, where public comment will also be heard.
calmatters.network
Around Town: Hoosier contingent comes to Palo Alto for sibling city bonding
Read news about Palo Alto community members hosting a group from Bloomington, Indiana, the city’s sibling city, and a Stanford student elected to the Sequoia Union High School District board. FAMILY TIES … “We sometimes call ourselves a blueberry in a bowl of tomato soup,” John Hamilton, mayor of...
calmatters.network
Zone 7 adopts 5.5% annual water rate increases through 2026
Pleasanton is set to see a 5.5% rise in the annual rates for wholesale water services from the Zone 7 Water Agency for each of the next four years after its Board of Directors voted 5-2 to approve the price increase last week. Intended to help fund water treatment efforts...
calmatters.network
Complaint: Santa Clara County hospital execs threatened workers over striking
Health care workers have filed a complaint against Santa Clara County, claiming hospital leaders intimidated and threatened them for planning to participate in a strike. The California Public Employees Relations Board is investigating a complaint filed on Oct. 31 by SEIU Local 521. The complaint alleges Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (VMC) executives engaged in anti-union tactics and violated workers’ rights to participate in a strike organized by county doctors. The union, which represents more than 5,000 health care professionals at VMC, filed the complaint on behalf of the 58 physician assistants and psychologists at the hospital.
calmatters.network
Dublin: CHP honors fallen colleague on 15th anniversary of his death on duty
Officers with the California Highway Patrol in the Tri-Valley gathered last week to recognize a solemn anniversary alongside surviving family members of one of their own who died on duty 15 years ago. Officer John P. Miller, a Lodi resident and married father with two young children, was killed in...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton council OKs quick-build bike lane project on segment of West Las Positas Boulevard
The Pleasanton City Council unanimously approved a quick-build pilot project last week that will create a protected bike lane on West Las Positas Boulevard between Hopyard Road and Hacienda Drive. Crews will begin work on painting the streets and installing plastic bollards — which are those short, vertical colored posts...
calmatters.network
Gunfire reported at Stanford Shopping Center, rounds hit restaurant and empty car
Palo Alto police are investigating a gunshot incident where a person fired at least two rounds from a car, striking a window at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and the window of an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot at Stanford Shopping Center, police said. On Monday, Nov. 21, police received...
calmatters.network
PUSD's Measure I clinches victory with better than 57% of the vote
After nearly two weeks of counting eligible vote-by-mail ballots, Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I came from behind and was able to receive more than the 55% of votes needed to pass. As it stands the $395 million general obligation bond that will go toward funding for school facility...
