News Digest: Community Thanksgiving dinner | Holiday support program | Mental health services survey

Health care workers have filed a complaint against Santa Clara County, claiming hospital leaders intimidated and threatened them for planning to participate in a strike. The California Public Employees Relations Board is investigating a complaint filed on Oct. 31 by SEIU Local 521. The complaint alleges Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (VMC) executives engaged in anti-union tactics and violated workers’ rights to participate in a strike organized by county doctors. The union, which represents more than 5,000 health care professionals at VMC, filed the complaint on behalf of the 58 physician assistants and psychologists at the hospital.

