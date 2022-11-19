ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Inflation or not, price of pro sports teams keeps going up

Inflation isn’t going to hurt the bankrolls of sports team owners. In fact, it may help. While the uber-rich will have to pay a little more for their eggs at the grocery store – just like everyone else – inflation isn’t likely to affect the bottom lines at their sports properties. “I’m resting pretty easy if I’m an owner,” said Tim Clarke, a senior analyst at PitchBook, which researches private financial markets. “That’s how people are viewing assets of the professional sports industry. They’re just not going down.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy