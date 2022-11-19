Read full article on original website
Related
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
TV Fanatic
1000-lb Sisters, Darcey & Stacey, Six More Shows Get Early 2023 Premiere Dates at TLC
TLC is ringing in the new year with eight returning fan-favorite series, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cabler revealed on Monday. Starting things off is 1000lb Best Friends, which returns for its second season Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET/PT. "BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return with heart, humor...
Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp
Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the truth behind her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.Some news from camp 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ITdNVeMD4F— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2022She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell...
Kody Makes Shock Statement in 'Sister Wives' Clip as Christine Says Goodbye
Christine Brown can be seen getting emotional as she prepares to leave the Brown family and move back to Utah on the next episode of "Sister Wives."
SheKnows
Deacon Romances Sheila — and Thomas Goes in for a Kiss While Alone With Hope
At the Forrester mansion, Thomas and Hope celebrate their success. They talk about how awesome it is to have Douglas’ admiration and she hopes they never let him down. Thomas wonders if she’s worried she let Liam down and points out he’s the one who let her down by not showing up. Hope wishes her husband was as excited for her as their son was. She knows he had his reasons for not coming. Thomas suggests she focus instead on the people who always show up for her.
Christine Brown Reveals There Is More ‘Sister Wives’ to Come.: Will It Feature Less of Kody and Robyn, Though?
'Sister Wives' fans can look forward to at least one more season. Christine Brown confirmed she was filming for the show in her Utah home.
‘Sister Wives’: Do the Kids Get Any Money From Appearing on the Family’s TV Show?
Do the kids featured on 'Sister Wives' get a cut of the earnings from the TLC paycheck? Christine Brown's children, Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown reveal the truth.
Tim Allen and Daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick Describe Working Together on ‘The Santa Clauses’
When Tim Allen has his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 13, along for the ride in The Santa Clauses, it can become a surreal experience. Allen-Dick had something to say about her father’s presence in the upcoming Disney+ series. “He was there when I needed help, but he also let me kind of figure it out, too, which I really liked,” Allen-Dick said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about working with her father, Fox News reports.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
Calling Her Out! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Says Christine’s Timeline of Kody Drama Is a ‘Lie’
Drama, drama, drama! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown challenged Christine Brown’s timeline of her rift with family patriarch Kody Brown during a family discussion in a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 6, 2022, episode. “I cannot figure out why I am so angry,” Kody, 53, told Christine, 50,...
'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Adam Proposes To Sally-- Daniel Reunites With Lily
Adam proposes to Sally with Nick just a few feet away.Young and the Restless/Twitter. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the week of November 21 will be action-packed. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) declares his love for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) by asking her to marry him. She Knows Soaps reports that Daniel Romalotti (Michael Grazaidei) reunites with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Additionally, Nate Hastings, Jr. (Sean Dominic) will question Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) about why she removed Sally as CEO of Newman media.
Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories & Fifth Season Acquire Hayley Krischer’s YA Thriller ‘The Falling Girls’ For TV Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Fifth Season have optioned the rights to Hayley Krischer’s young adult novel The Falling Girls for television. Chloe Stearns and John Wynn are set to write the series. Set against the backdrop of a high school cheerleading squad, The Falling Girls is a thriller about the dark, intense and all-consuming paths female friendships can take. Made Up Stories’ Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky and Papandrea will exec produce in partnership with Fifth Season. “We got so excited at the prospect of delving into this world of teenage girl conflict because Hayley has created a mystery at the center of this story...
tvinsider.com
‘General Hospital’: Cameron Mathison Talks Drew & Carly’s Connection and That Big Lie
On General Hospital, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) got detoured on a recent business trip and wound up in her childhood home city of Jacksonville, Florida where she tried — and, alas, failed — to protect her adoptive mother’s gravesite from being redeveloped. In a series of emotional scenes, she opted to scatter Virginia Benson’s ashes into the Atlantic Ocean — and as viewers saw on Friday, she wasn’t alone. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) was by her side, lending emotional support.
digitalspy.com
Soaps release episodes early for the World Cup
Surprised 🤨 no official announcement from either BBC or ITV on this news. EastEnders episodes are on BBC IPlayer. Emmerdale and Coronation Street also released episodes before their airings on the ITV Hub (or now known as ITVX). I'm sooooo!!! happy I can watch it in my own time...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Accuses Kody of Replacing the Family With Robyn and Her Kids in Season 1
Back in 'Sister Wives' Season 1, Christine Brown cried because she felt like her husband, Kody, was 'replacing' his family with Robyn and her children. Unfortunately, Christine's prediction has come true.
digitalspy.com
Millie Gibson announced as the Doctor Who companion
Announced just now on Children In Need, Millie who recently quit Corrie will take the role of Ruby Sunday, the 15th doctors companion. Ruby Sunday? Not to be confused with the Rolling Stones song Ruby Tuesday. Wow, I knew she was destined for big things. Congratulations to her. Posts: 2,632.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 18th November 2022 🤔 Decisions, decisions!! 🙄
After learning of Al's betrayal, Kerryman is still reeling but finds support from a guilty cow 🐄 called Chas, who encourages her to make a decision. Sam has a tough decision to make. Elsewhere it remains to be seen whether Durvid has made the wrong decision. Caught up with...
Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.
Comments / 0