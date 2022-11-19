At the Forrester mansion, Thomas and Hope celebrate their success. They talk about how awesome it is to have Douglas’ admiration and she hopes they never let him down. Thomas wonders if she’s worried she let Liam down and points out he’s the one who let her down by not showing up. Hope wishes her husband was as excited for her as their son was. She knows he had his reasons for not coming. Thomas suggests she focus instead on the people who always show up for her.

13 DAYS AGO