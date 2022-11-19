Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Third Japanese Cabinet Minister Resigns in Blow to Prime Minister
Tokyo — Japan's internal affairs minister resigned on Sunday in connection with a funding scandal, becoming the third Cabinet member to leave in less than a month in a severe blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's already shaky support. Kishida's approval ratings have fallen since the July assassination of...
Voice of America
Beijing's Biggest District Urges Residents to Stay Home as COVID Cases Rise
Beijing — Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home Monday, extending a request from the weekend as the city's COVID-19 case numbers rose, with many businesses shut and schools in the area shifting classes online. Nationally, new case numbers held steady on Sunday near April peaks...
Voice of America
VP Harris Vows 'Unwavering' Commitment to Philippines
The United States has an "unwavering" commitment to the Philippines, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told the country's president Monday during a visit aimed at countering China and rebuilding ties that were fractured over human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian nation. Harris is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit...
Voice of America
VP Harris to Visit Philippine Island in South China Sea Feud
Manila — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the...
Voice of America
Chinese Planner Supports 'Sponge Cities'
A Chinese architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities” - cities with large amounts of plants and trees laid out in a way to prevent flooding. The goal is to reduce the bad effects of extreme weather due to...
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Russian forces were suffering from 'electronic fratricide' within days of attacking Ukraine, a new report says
Early in the war, Russia's military tried to jam Ukrainian radars and communications and end up jamming its own troops as well.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Voice of America
Malaysia's Palace Tells Parties to Present Name of Lawmaker With Majority Support
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA — Malaysia's political parties must each present the name of a lawmaker it thinks has the majority support in the lower house of parliament, the palace said Sunday after no coalition secured a majority in Saturday's general election. The parties must submit names before 2 p.m....
Voice of America
US Seeks International Condemnation of North Korean Missile Launch at UN
United Nations — The United States is seeking international condemnation at the United Nations Security Council of North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. “We will offer another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions,” U.S. Ambassador Linda...
Voice of America
China's Most Wanted: Babies
Hong Kong — Access to low-interest housing loans and low-income housing. Remote work. Flextime. Childcare for 2-year-olds, not just kids 3 and up. Despite these inducements designed to encourage potential parents to procreate, official statistics from Beijing indicate China's birth rate continues to fall even though couples have been encouraged to have three children since 2021.
Voice of America
Attack on Philippines Would Invoke US Mutual Defense, Says Harris in Signal to China
Jakarta — Visiting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Monday reiterated the U.S. commitment to the Philippines, one of Washington’s oldest allies in a region where China is expanding its diplomatic and economic clout. “We stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to...
Voice of America
US Backing for Kazakhstan Remains Firm Despite Flawed Election
Washington — The United States reaffirmed Tuesday its support for the independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan despite the findings of international observers that a weekend presidential election fell well short of democratic standards. “We look forward to working with President [Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev and his government to advance our...
Voice of America
China Could Cut Methane Emissions Through Monitoring, Diet Changes, Experts Say
BERLIN — Data monitoring and human dietary changes are among ways China could slash its methane emissions, experts have told VOA. China emitted 58.3 metric tons of methane last year, more than any other country, according to the Global Methane Tracker. China has not signed the Global Methane Pledge, first initiated in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow to slash 30% of world methane emissions from 2020 levels by 2025. Methane is a greenhouse gas responsible for one-fourth of the world’s warming and is 80 times more potent at warming the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.
Voice of America
UN Security Council to Meet on North Korea Missiles
The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss North Korea Monday, days after the latest North Korean launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Friday’s launch was widely condemned, including by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called on North Korea to halt any provocative acts. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...
Voice of America
G7 Calls for 'Significant' UN Response to North Korea Missile Launches
Rome — The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations said Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting...
Voice of America
S. Korea's Leader Suspends Q&A With Reporters Amid Media Row
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's new president has suspended his routine morning Q&A sessions with journalists after squabbling with a broadcaster over coverage of his remarks caught on a hot mic in the United States. Since taking office in May, Yoon had regularly received questions from reporters at...
Voice of America
Thailand’s Pot Boosters Battle Bid to Delegalize Cannabis
Bangkok — Five months after Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis, boosters of the hot-button herb are fighting to keep it that way amid mounting calls to re-list the plant as a narcotic. Cannabis sellers, growers and smokers rallied outside the national government’s headquarters in...
