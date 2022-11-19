Read full article on original website
Gary's three-point flurry comes up one shot short in last-second loss to Villanova
Tarriyonna Gary sank 7 of 9 three-pointers but missed a game-tying three-point attempt with three seconds left as Temple dropped a 74-71 decision to Villanova on Sunday night at The Liacouras Center. After battling back and forth with the 24th-ranked Wildcats through three quarters, the Owls found themselves on the...
Temple holds off Rutgers at Hall of Fame Showcase
Khalif Battle scored 24 points off the bench Friday, including 13 during a decisive first-half run, as Temple held off
Rutgers offers 2025 Wisconsin lineman
Rutgers hosts a powerful, versatile offensive lineman from the Midwest and offers him a scholarship.
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo shares advice to Villanova's Kyle Neptune as Jay Wright's successor
Villanova basketball coach Kyle Neptune has massive shoes to fill. A former longtime assistant with the Wildcats, he took the reins of the program after former coach Jay Wright made the surprising decision to step away from coaching after the 2021-22 season. Neptune’s Villanova suffered a 2-point loss to a strong Michigan State team Friday night, going head-to-head against Tom Izzo, one of the longest tenured coaches in all of college basketball. After the game, Izzo shared the advice that he gave Neptune.
Rutgers fans await the day when an SHI sellout will mean no tickets for Penn State fans
There was a Penn State game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. At least, that’s how many fans felt at Saturday’s home game for Rutgers — before, during and after a 55-10 loss to the No 11-ranked Nittany Lions. That’s certainly was the mindset Mary Ann Ronckovitz, a...
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano pleads patience to fans after blowout loss to Penn State
On a night when Adam Korsak set the NCAA record for most career punts and punt yardage, the sixth-year senior, playing at home for the final time, was asked to assess how far the Rutgers program has come since he first arrived as a wide-eyed special teams player from Melbourne, Australia.
REPORT CARD: Penn State's all-around effort way too much for Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — No. 11 Penn State brought new meaning to the term “complementary football” when it hammered Rutgers 55-10 here Saturday. The Nittany Lions’ offense, defense and special teams not only set up one another nicely, but the defense and specials team also actually contributed touchdowns.
Upon Further Review: Temple
The term “trap game” has been frequently thrown around in sports the last few years. It might not have been uttered often going into Saturday, but UC’s visit.
World Series Loser Wins Big in Economic Impact
The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series loss was still a big win for the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week that the team’s playoff run generated an economic impact of $78 million. The playoff run resulted in $49 million in direct spending...
Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation
The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve
Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New Jersey
BJ'S Wholesale Club, a leading discount warehouse store chain, recently opened another new location in New Jersey, giving local shoppers another way to save money on food, furniture, and household items. Read on to learn more.
End of an era: A sad exit to an iconic NJ Shore music venue
It's rare that two generations of music lovers can have memories of seeing bands at the same dive bar 40 years apart, but in my family, that's exactly the case. My son Ray and I have both been music lovers our whole lives. (Well, I was first!) In 1980, I...
Spruce Run: A grave reminder in Clinton of how summer’s drought still affects NJ
Now that the holidays have arrived in New Jersey, the thought of that intense drought this past summer might be an afterthought. Ever since we entered the autumn season, New Jersey has once again been receiving some beneficial rain. What's more, those rainy days don't seem to be too far apart from one another anymore.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen 'could hit the jackpot with casino license near Citi Field with more people set for the area' after NYCFC's $780m stadium project was approved
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen could reportedly hit the jackpot after New York City FC announced a $780million stadium deal at Willets Point. NYCFC's new stadium, set to be ready by 2027, alongside a hotel and 2,500 housing units -- which will be adjacent to the Mets' Citi Field stadium -- could provide Cohen with a launching pad to securing a casino license set to be offered by Albany politicians.
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group welcomes new gastroenterologist
Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group in Montclair said it recently added Dr. Elizabeth John, gastroenterologist, to its practice. A fellowship trained gastroenterologist, John is passionate about her specialty. She is experienced in research and has been published in over 25 academic journals and presented at over 60 academic meetings. John...
How Carl Palmer will reunite Emerson Lake and Palmer Nov. 22 in NJ
They've been called "The Godfathers of Progressive Rock," with nearly 50 million records sold. Now, through the magic of technology, Emerson, Lake and Palmer, who once sang "Welcome back, my friends to the show that never ends," will be able to keep their show going Tuesday night, Nov. 22, at the Shea Center in Wayne. This is despite the fact that both Keith Emerson and Lake are no longer with us.
AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races
PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
