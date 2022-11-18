ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

Thanksgiving travel record-breaking despite people staying home

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport was ranked the second-best midsize airport, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal. According to AAA, San Diego is known to be a top destination spot during the Thanksgiving holiday. 4.5 million people in Southern California are traveling away from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
paininthepass.info

Thanksgiving Week 5 Day Forecast

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday November 21 through Friday November 25 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be cool, sunny, and a high of 73°. Tuesday will...
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

What happened to California’s to-go alcohol law?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sale of to-go cocktails became legal in California on Jan. 1 after legislation was signed by Gov Gavin Newsom in October 2021. It was one of three bills Newsom signed as part of his COVID-19 recovery package to help businesses and restaurants recover from the pandemic. The other bills extended outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales in parklets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Gusty winds bring elevated fire danger to Southern California this weekend

Gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions and warmer temperatures could bring fire danger to Southern California this weekend. Elevated fire conditions are expected through Sunday, with critical conditions possible Friday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. “Review your evacuation plans if you live in a high fire risk (area),” the agency tweeted. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend. The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday. A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%. Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy