Delwyn (Del) Westrate, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a short illness, at his home and surrounded by his family. Del was born on January 24, 1950, in Holland, to Matt and Ruth (Wassink) Westrate. He graduated from Holland Christian High School and married Diane Molewyk on August 30, 1974. Del worked for Herman Miller for more than 35 years in various positions. Del and Diane are members of Hudsonville Reformed Church. He was a man of deep faith which was evident in his life. For many years he enjoyed selling new and used farm machinery to hobby farmers. He also repaired and restored various farm machinery implements. He especially enjoyed restoring his vintage 1946 Chevy firetruck. Del was a dedicated firefighter and first responder/EMT for Zeeland Township Fire Department. Del was loved and respected by everyone he knew, and he was a friend to all.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO