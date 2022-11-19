Read full article on original website
Lois Jesiek Kayes
Lois Jesiek Kayes, age 97 of Macatawa, died November 20, 2022. Lois was born and raised in Macatawa Park by Otto and Henrietta Jesiek, who were first-generation German immigrants. She grew up on the shores of Lake Macatawa and the docks of Jesiek Brothers Shipyard. After graduating from Holland High...
Rev. Raymond Mayhew
Rev. Raymond Edward Mayhew, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2022. Born in St. Clair, Michigan, on July 1, 1935, he was the second of five children born to Eugene and Viola (Danniells) Mayhew. Growing up, Ray enjoyed watching the freighters on the St....
Delwyn Westrate
Delwyn (Del) Westrate, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, following a short illness, at his home and surrounded by his family. Del was born on January 24, 1950, in Holland, to Matt and Ruth (Wassink) Westrate. He graduated from Holland Christian High School and married Diane Molewyk on August 30, 1974. Del worked for Herman Miller for more than 35 years in various positions. Del and Diane are members of Hudsonville Reformed Church. He was a man of deep faith which was evident in his life. For many years he enjoyed selling new and used farm machinery to hobby farmers. He also repaired and restored various farm machinery implements. He especially enjoyed restoring his vintage 1946 Chevy firetruck. Del was a dedicated firefighter and first responder/EMT for Zeeland Township Fire Department. Del was loved and respected by everyone he knew, and he was a friend to all.
Shirley A. Larsen
Shirley A. Larsen, age 82, of Allegan, is safely home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as of Friday, November 18, 2022. Shirley was a member of Jenison Bible Church and worked until retirement at Life Savers in Holland. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, in...
Earl Arendsen
Earl Arendsen went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, at the age of 89. Earl was born in Drenthe, MI, and was raised in the farming community. He was the oldest of five children born to John and Jessie (Louwsma) Arendsen. Earl was...
Felt Mansion Raffle Could Be Gateway To Mackinac Bridge Tower Tour
LAKETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 22, 2022) – The Friends of the Felt Estate in Laketown Township is raffling off a certificate for two tickets to tour the towers of the Mackinac Bridge. The winner will be chosen Dec. 17. The Mackinac Bridge Authority holds a drawing once a...
Holland Police Log November 21-22, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Ottawa County Board Slated to Dole Out ARPA Funds on Tuesday
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 21, 2022) – Santa Claus doesn’t come until December 24th, and Sinterklaas makes his annual visit to Holland a week from Friday, December 2nd, but one can forgive members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners if some of them adorn red and white outfits on Tuesday afternoon.
