Dodgers News: Friedman Reveals Cody Bellinger’s Reaction to Non-Tender Decision
Friday was the deadline for organizations to decide whether or not they will tender or non-tender their eligible players. The off-season question was, “Will Cody Bellinger be a Dodger in 2023?” Even though LA could sign him back, the chances of that look dim. Ultimately, 70 players were non-tendered, and Belli was one of them.
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Former Dodgers MVP Reportedly Has Multi-Year Offers on the Table
Late last week, the Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent a year earlier than expected. While Los Angeles has expressed interest in having Belli back next year, he’s now free to negotiate with all 30 teams to find the right fit for him and his family.
Dodgers Gear: Chelsea Freeman Introduces Awesome New Merch for True Blue Fans
Just in time for the holiday season, we have a new merch drop that is sure to be a hit for Dodgers fans. Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her new Dodgers collection now being sold on Tiny Turnip. Tiny Turnip is a...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Giants Also Interested in Former Dodgers MVP
The Dodgers are just one of many teams looking for outfield help this offseason. And after non-tendering Cody Bellinger last week, they’ve thrown one name into the free-agent bin that apparently has a lot of those teams interested. According to Susan Slusser in the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants...
Dodgers Rumors: Why Jacob deGrom Coming to Los Angeles Makes Sense
The MLB off-season is underway, and even though there haven’t been any significant moves or signings, the rumors are swirling. While the Dodgers brought back future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, there is still much more they need to do to improve their roster. Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner has...
Dodgers: Walker Buehler and Wife McKenzie Talk About What Their Charity Foundation Means to Them
Dodgers pitcher and All-Star Walker Buehler sat down with MLB insider Russell Dorsey to talk about his recovery process, Clayton Kershaw, and broadcasting debut during the postseason. Buehler said he feels good and knows what it takes to return from Tommy John surgery. During the interview, Dorsey brought in Walker’s...
Albert Pujols: Former Dodgers Veteran Receives Honorable Award For Sportsmanship
This year just continues to get more and more emotional for MLB legend and former Dodgers fan favorite, Albert Pujols. From announcing his retirement prior to the 2022 season to losing longtime Dodgers broadcaster and friend Vin Scully to playing in his final Home Run Derby, final postseason, and final game of his career to being awarded the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.
Former Dodger Reportedly Signs With Japanese Team
Journeyman infielder Sheldon Neuse has reportedly signed with the Hanshin Tigers of the Nippon Professional League in Japan. Neuse, 27, has been in the MLB since 2019, and spent a portion of the 2021 season with the Dodgers. The righty slugger was acquired by LA in a 2020 trade that...
Dodgers News: Arbitrators’ Decision on Trevor Bauer’s Appeal Expected ‘No Earlier Than Next Month’
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since June 28, 2021. He’s currently serving a two-year suspension that would keep him from pitching until early in the 2024 season. But he’s also appealing that suspension. According to Bill Shaikin in the Los Angeles Times,...
MLB Insider Predicts Two Dodgers Leave for New Teams in 2023
The Dodgers have made some tough decisions already this offseason, choosing to decline Justin Turner’s $16 million option and non-tendering Cody Bellinger rather than going to arbitration with him. But they still have a ton of big decisions coming up in the next month or two, with holes in their infield, outfield, and starting rotation.
Carlos Correa Rumors: Twins Hope to Re-sign Dodgers Free Agent Target
Dodgers fans are staying patient while seeing several key members of the 2022 team hit the open market as free agents. Perhaps the most intriguing name on that list of players is All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Reports have Turner leaving LA for most likely a team on the east coast. With his expected departure, the club is weighing all options internally and on the free agent market.
Dodgers News: Andre Ethier Joins the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
The ballot for next year’s Hall of Fame election has been released, and there are plenty of players with ties to the Dodgers. The most notable, of course, is former Los Angeles outfielder Andre Ethier, who makes his debut on the ballot five years after his retirement after the 2017 season.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Does Not See Reunion with Cody Bellinger Coming Together
As you’ve seen by now, Cody Bellinger is no longer on the roster for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP and two-time All-Star was non-tendered by the club on Friday following a third straight season of struggles at the plate. The move,...
Dodgers: Big Free Agency Update, Where Does LA Go After Cody Bellinger, Haniger Rumors and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers make a big move by non-tendering Cody Bellinger’s contract, making him a free agent for the offseason. We discuss the interest that Bellinger is drawing across the league and where we think he might end up. With the possibility of Bellinger not returning to LA, we dive...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: MLB Insider Says Blue Jays Top Destination for Free Agent Outfielder
With the Dodgers non-tendering star outfielder Cody Bellinger last week, the former MVP is now a free agent. His agent, Scott Boras, has said they have multiple multi-year offers on the table, but they’re more likely to go with a one-year deal in hopes of rebuilding his value so he can bring home a better contract next offseason.
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Shares on His Complicated Relationship with Clayton Kershaw
Being a catcher for a competitor and beast like Clayton Kershaw doesn’t seem all that easy according to Austin Barnes. Barnes entered the major leagues with the Dodgers back in 2015 meanwhile Kershaw has spent the entirety of his career as a starting pitcher for Los Angeles since 2008.
Clayton Kershaw: What Career Milestones Can the Dodgers Ace Hit Next Season?
In 2023, Clayton Kershaw will be entering his 16th season with the Dodgers and will be as critical as ever to the club’s plan as it hunts down a second world title in four years. While fans that have seen Kershaw over his career know he’s not one to care much about personal stats and career accolades, this season could see the future Hall of Famer reach and surpass some impressive numbers on the back of his baseball card.
Dodgers Rumors: Mets Make Push on Justin Verlander
The Dodgers are looking for starting pitching this offseason, and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander makes a lot of sense for a lot of reasons. He won’t be cheap, of course, but because of his age — he’ll turn 40 in February — he also won’t command as many years as a younger pitcher might. Verlander also wasn’t eligible to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros, which means the team that signs him won’t lose draft picks or international signing bonus money like they would for signing Carlos Rodon, Jacob deGrom, or others who received the QO.
Dodgers Roster: Julio Urias Due for a Nice Raise Entering His Final Season Before Free Agency
While the Dodgers continue to shuffle the decks and create money for potential new players, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Julio Urias will remain on the team for at-least one more season. However, that’s where the sighs should end. Urias is coming off the best season...
