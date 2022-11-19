ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Space X Falcon 9 launch delayed Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX said it delayed its Falcon Rocket 9 launch of 52 low-orbit Starlink satellites set to launch Friday night .

The launch was originally scheduled for Friday at 8:25 p.m.

SpaceX said the Starlink satellites in this launch would provide further internet connection worldwide.

For more information, visit: SpaceX.com .

Santa Barbara, CA
