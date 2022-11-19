Space X Falcon 9 launch delayed Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base

LOMPOC, Calif.- For the second year in a row the city has a Christmas Light Exchange Program. Lompoc electric customers can bring up to five old holiday light strings to the Lompoc Civic Center Plaza and exchange them for new LED lights. The post The City of Lompoc launches LED Light Exchange Program to help conserve energy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO