Space X Falcon 9 launch delayed Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX said it delayed its Falcon Rocket 9 launch of 52 low-orbit Starlink satellites set to launch Friday night .
The launch was originally scheduled for Friday at 8:25 p.m.
SpaceX said the Starlink satellites in this launch would provide further internet connection worldwide.
For more information, visit: SpaceX.com .
The post Space X Falcon 9 launch delayed Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .
Comments / 0