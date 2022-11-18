ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Annapolis (Maryland)

Annapolis is the capital of Maryland and one of the best East Coast cities. It’s famous for the United States Naval Academy, but there are so many more Annapolis attractions. With things to do in downtown Annapolis and throughout the city, you’re sure to have a special time.
24 Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland

One of our very favorite places on the East Coast, the beautiful city of Annapolis often gets overlooked in favor of its larger neighbors like Baltimore or Washington, DC. But there are so many fun things to do in Annapolis, Maryland. It’s a waterfront retreat, a vibrant town, and a picture-perfect capital city. It has everything to do from visiting historic sites to wine tasting to sailing the Chesapeake Bay, and a lot in between, too. Here’s a look at some of our favorite ways to spend time in the city.
Shantytowns of Kent Narrows

A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Homemade, Fresh & Original at Miss Shirley’s Café

Miss Shirley’s Café in Annapolis distinguishes itself from other restaurants with its high-quality breakfast and brunch offerings. Count shrimp and grits, called Get Your Grits On, among customer favorites. So is Chicken ’N Cheddar Green Onion Waffles. “There are not many breakfast, brunch, and lunch places in...
Maryland Farm & Harvest visits Baltimore, Charles, and Harford Counties

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 10th anniversary season, will feature farms and locations in Baltimore, Charles, and Harford counties during a new family-themed episode premiering on Tuesday, November 22. Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at...
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland

CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
Baltimore Youth Football Team Expected To Go To Nationals

Youth football teams across the nation are headed to Nationals in Florida, including teams from Baltimore, according to fundraisers organized to support the talented players. The coach of the Baltimore Blaze 14 U team created a fundraiser to help raise funds to send one hardworking team to Plant City, Florida for the Nationals competition that is set to be held Dec. 4-10, according to GoFundMe.
Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City

Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
Quarterfinal Playoff Scores Across the County

Eight Montgomery County high schools competed in the quarterfinal round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Only two of the eight teams, Damascus and Quince Orchard, won their matchups and will advance to the semifinals. Class 4A. Flowers 28, Paint Branch 0. Wise 51, Blair...
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach

As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
