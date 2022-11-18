Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
24 Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland
One of our very favorite places on the East Coast, the beautiful city of Annapolis often gets overlooked in favor of its larger neighbors like Baltimore or Washington, DC. But there are so many fun things to do in Annapolis, Maryland. It’s a waterfront retreat, a vibrant town, and a picture-perfect capital city. It has everything to do from visiting historic sites to wine tasting to sailing the Chesapeake Bay, and a lot in between, too. Here’s a look at some of our favorite ways to spend time in the city.
Shantytowns of Kent Narrows
A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Annapolis (Maryland)
Annapolis is the capital of Maryland and one of the best East Coast cities. It’s famous for the United States Naval Academy, but there are so many more Annapolis attractions. With things to do in downtown Annapolis and throughout the city, you’re sure to have a special time.
Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
Maryland Farm & Harvest visits Baltimore, Charles, and Harford Counties
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its 10th anniversary season, will feature farms and locations in Baltimore, Charles, and Harford counties during a new family-themed episode premiering on Tuesday, November 22. Maryland Farm & Harvest airs on Tuesdays at...
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives as events kick off holiday season
WASHINGTON — TheU.S. Capitol Christmas Tree arrived Friday in Washington, D.C., as events kick off the holiday season. The 78-foot red spruce named "Ruby" came from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. The official tree lighting on the Capitol’s West Lawn is scheduled for Nov. 30. There...
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
Santa is “Flying In” to the Martin State Airport!
On Saturday, November 26 at 11 AM, Santa is headed to Middle River! He will be flying into Martin State Airport and, after landing, will meet children in the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum’s Hangar 5 Gallery Room until 2pm. When arriving, families should proceed to the top...
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
Dozens brave the cold for free turkey, pie at new Giant in South Baltimore
The first 500 customers at the new Giant Food on East Fort Avenue in South Baltimore were given the freebies.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
‘A place to begin to heal’: Fort Meade opens a resiliency center for those who bear the weight of secret, stressful missions
On one side of the Fort Meade gate, they are part of the nation’s secret-finding and -keeping apparatus. They’re on the front lines, however remotely, of global conflicts and nefarious threats. On the other side, they are just another tired worker who stops at Royal Farms for coffee...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SkyTeam 11: Plane has rough landing at Frederick Municipal Airport
FREDERICK, Md. — A small plane had a rough landing Friday afternoon at Frederick Municipal Airport. Maryland State Police told 11 News troopers found the plane upright around 1:45 p.m. on the runway. There were two individuals aboard the plane, neither of whom were injured. State police said its...
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
