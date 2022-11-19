Even unrelated human subjects share about 99.9% of their genome. It has been estimated that 90% of the remaining variation is accounted for by approximately 10 million common single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), single base changes spread throughout the genome. These are very useful in studying gene-phenotype associations as they occur commonly in the general population, and may either cause changes in gene function themselves, or more frequently are markers of nearby elements that do. Due to publicly available databases such as that generated through the human genome project and the International Haplotype Mapping project (HapMap),11 a considerable amount of information on the location, functionality and inheritance of these SNPs is freely available. Advancements in genetic technology have enabled genotyping to be performed rapidly and cheaply on large numbers of subjects, further enhancing their usefulness. Methods used to identify associations between genes and thyroid phenotypes include candidate gene studies, genome-wide linkage studies, genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and whole genome sequencing.

2 DAYS AGO