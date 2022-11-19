Neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as mood disturbances and cognitive impairment, are very common among patients with thyroid disorders. Hyperthyroidism or thyrotoxicosis is usually associated with symptoms such as anxiety, depression, mood lability, and insomnia in a majority of the patients. However, overt psychiatric disorder is rare and occurs in only about 10% of the patients [1, 5]. Manic episodes have been known to occur in patients with hyperthyroidism, but are quite unusual [9]. Occasionally, patients with late-onset mania are detected to have hyperthyroidism, which requires to be treated to achieve full recovery [10]. Nevertheless, patients who develop a true manic episode while thyrotoxic, frequently have an underlying mood disorder, or a family history of mood disorder [11, 12]. Manic episodes can also result from the relatively uncommon phenomenon of lithium carbonate-associated thyrotoxicosis [9, 13]. Lithium may induce thyrotoxicosis by several mechanisms including triggering of the autoimmune process with resultant thyroiditis, abnormal iodine kinetics, that is, overflow of thyroid hormone after expansion of the intrathyroid iodine pool, Jod-Basedow-like phenomenon, direct toxicity to thyroid follicles resulting in release of thyroglobulin, and coincidental Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism [14–16].

