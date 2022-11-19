Read full article on original website
vcsuvikings.com
Six Vikings named NSAA Football All-Conference
Six Valley City State University football players were named to the North Star Athletic Association All-Conference teams announced Monday by the conference office. Sammy Trejo, Justice Bice and Riley Gerhardt earned 1st Team All-Conference honors, while Troy Dietz, Jahidi West and Dustin Kasowski received 2nd Team All-Conference. The NSAA Football...
vcsuvikings.com
VCSU men drop games at Iowa tournament
The Valley City State men's basketball team dropped a pair of games this weekend in Iowa, falling to Iowa Wesleyan and William Woods during a tournament hosted by Waldorf University. The Vikings struggled to make shots on Saturday, shooting just 25 percent in an 81-58 loss to Iowa Wesleyan. On...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: Claims of abuse by past NDSU cheerleaders against former cheer coach
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota State University cheerleaders are claiming verbal, emotional and physical abuse at the hands of former cheer coach, Verona Winkler. Winkler resigned from the position on November 9. After a several month investigation, NDSU confirmed that Winkler resigned from her position. The...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
kfgo.com
Jamestown man sentenced in fatal hit and run collision
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A judge has sentenced a Jamestown man to three years in prison for a deadly hit and run crash east of Valley City last July. 26-year-old Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felonies. A pickup pulling a trailer was rear-ended by another pickup near...
mprnews.org
Two people dead from shooting near NDSU in Fargo
Two men are dead following a shooting just south of the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo. It happened around 3:20 Saturday morning in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, just west of the Johnson Soccer Complex and two blocks south of the college campus. Officers found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both residents of Fargo, dead.
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
newsdakota.com
Fatal Fire Reported In Lisbon
LISBON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Residents in Lisbon are reporting to NewsDakota.com that two people died in a house fire on Friday, November 18th in Lisbon. According to several residents, a man and a woman died in the fire. More details about this incident and cause of the fire will be released later following a preliminary investigation.
valleynewslive.com
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
newsdakota.com
Downtown Jamestown Snow Removal Set For Monday Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in the Downtown district starting tonight, Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00 P.M. until approximately 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. All vehicles should be removed from the downtown streets, avenues, and alleyways. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Death Related Crash
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Wyatt Staloch of Jamestown was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions in the death of Christina Anderson following a Barnes County crash that occurred July 12th of 2022. Staloch changed his plea to guilty earlier this month, he was charged with...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Veteran Service Office To Relocate
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Effective Friday, November 25th, the Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating from the Barnes County Courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.
wdayradionow.com
City of Fargo to host informational meeting on Capital Improvement Plan
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo and City Commissioners are set to hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the city's Capital Improvement Plan. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will discuss Fargo's multi-year plan for things like land acquisition, new construction, roadwork and more. The meeting...
One seriously injured in rollover near Valley City
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
kfgo.com
UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
