UNCASVILLE, Conn. — For the first time since he joined the program in the 2019-20 season, Rutgers played a game without Paul Mulcahy. The veteran point guard missed the first game of his career on Friday, the left shoulder injury he sustained against Sacred Heart and reaggrevated against UMass-Lowell keeping him out of the Scarlet Knights’ first loss of the season against Temple at Mohegan Sun. He dressed for the game — headband and all — but did not go through pre-game warm-ups, instead high-fiving his teammates as they went through their lay-up lines.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO