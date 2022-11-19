Read full article on original website
Seton Hall whacks Wagner 82-44 ahead of big road trip: 5 observations
Al-Amir Dawes entered the starting lineup and keyed Seton Hall to victory on Sunday. The Clemson transfer made his first start of the season and went for a season-high 19 points, making 5-of-7 from deep, as the Pirates whacked coach Donald Copeland and Wagner, 82-44, before a paid crowd of 8,811 at Prudential Center. Tray Jackson added 16 points, K.C. Ndefo had 12 points and 5 rebounds and Femi Odukale 11 points with 5 rebounds. The 82 points was their season-high, and came off an in-bounds alley oop dunk from Elijah Muhammad.
Can Rutgers make bowl game at 5-7 if it beats Maryland in regular season finale?
Rutgers’ 2022 season will end next weekend barring a miracle. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7) can no longer clinch bowl eligibility the traditional six-win route following their loss to No. 11 Penn State on Saturday, and the math entering the final weekend of the regular season does not leave them with any reasonable hope of earning a stunning bowl bid by improving to 5-7 with a win over Maryland (6-5, 3-5) next Saturday, either.
Rutgers wrestling: 3 takeaways from the Roadrunner Open at CSU Bakersfield
Rutgers finished with three champions but missed out on a pair of statement victories in the final round of the Roadrunner Open on Sunday as it wrapped up their West Coast swing on the campus of California State University Bakersfield. Joe Heilmann (133), Anthony White (149) and Boone McDermott (285)...
Injuries were ‘no excuse’ for Rutgers’ loss to Temple, but when will Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy return?
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — For the first time since he joined the program in the 2019-20 season, Rutgers played a game without Paul Mulcahy. The veteran point guard missed the first game of his career on Friday, the left shoulder injury he sustained against Sacred Heart and reaggrevated against UMass-Lowell keeping him out of the Scarlet Knights’ first loss of the season against Temple at Mohegan Sun. He dressed for the game — headband and all — but did not go through pre-game warm-ups, instead high-fiving his teammates as they went through their lay-up lines.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano pleads patience to fans after blowout loss to Penn State
On a night when Adam Korsak set the NCAA record for most career punts and punt yardage, the sixth-year senior, playing at home for the final time, was asked to assess how far the Rutgers program has come since he first arrived as a wide-eyed special teams player from Melbourne, Australia.
Dye has been cast as junior twins steer No. 17 Passaic Tech into Group 5 final
On a cold, blustery afternoon, any team would love to have a workhorse running back to help carry the load in those unfavorable elements. All the better if that back can also carry some people with different colored jerseys whenever he charges toward the line in search for daylight. Bonus...
Rutgers fans await the day when an SHI sellout will mean no tickets for Penn State fans
There was a Penn State game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. At least, that’s how many fans felt at Saturday’s home game for Rutgers — before, during and after a 55-10 loss to the No 11-ranked Nittany Lions. That’s certainly was the mindset Mary Ann Ronckovitz, a...
Rumson-Fair Haven rides wind, dominant defense to Group 2 football semifinal win
The Rumson-Fair Haven football team took advantage of a stiff, cold wind at its back, scoring 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third on the way to a 42-6 win over Willingboro in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 2 state football semifinal Saturday. Rumson-Fair Haven (8-4) will...
No. 21 Rutgers wrestling holds off Stanford as Brian Soldano’s sensational start continues
The rookie just keeps winning. Freshman Brian Soldano registered a first-period fall that all but clinched the match Saturday when No. 21 Rutgers defeated Stanford, 20-15, in an outdoor dual at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, Calif. The bouts ended in a 5-5 split, but Rutgers took advantage of three bonus-point victories by Soldano, Dean Peterson (125 pounds) and No. 10 Sammy Alvarez (141) to gain the edge before heavyweight Boone McDermott sealed the victory with a 14-7 decision over Seamus O’Malley in the final bout.
Seton Hall looks for home win against old friend before brutal road trip
Seton Hall will welcome an old friend on Sunday before a brutal road trip. Wagner is coached by Donald Copeland, the former Seton Hall guard who was an assistant last season under Kevin Willard. During his playing days, he helped The Hall reach the NCAA Tournament in both 2004 and ‘06.
Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘respects diehard fans’ in Philly, but is ‘looking forward to getting a win’ vs. Sixers
Ben Simmons will play his first game in Philadelphia on Tuesday since he was traded last February for James Harden. Simmons was booed in the “City of Brotherly Love’ when he walked onto the court last March when the Nets routed the Sixers in a game in which Simmons sat on the bench, not ready to play because of back issues.
With snow falling, No. 1 Don Bosco Prep dominates No. 14 Seton Hall Prep in NP-A semis
There has been no mistaking where Don Bosco Prep wanted to have this season end. The bitter taste of what happened at MetLife Stadium against its biggest rival a year ago has been on coach Dan Sabella and his players’ minds all season long.
Big stop on defense, big run on offense lift Old Tappan over West Morris in G3 semis
If two plays summed up Old Tappan’s performance against West Morris, those two plays happened with under 90 seconds remaining. Old Tappan was clinging to an eight-point lead as West Morris drove from its own 9-yard line to the Golden Knights’ 17-yard line. The Wolfpack faced a 4th-and-2 with arguably the best running back in the state in the backfield. The question Old Tappan had to answer was would it be able to stop West Morris.
How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts being told to ‘be who he was’ led to Sunday’s 17-16 win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.
Delsea, Camden ready for Top-10 football showdown in first-ever state semifinal
For 30 years, Delsea Regional High School football coach Sal Marchese has used sectional championships as the standard for success in his program. Camden has seemingly been chasing a ghost for decades - a second sectional title to go with the one it won in 1976.
No. 3 Toms River North rolls past Edison in Group 5 semis with QB Ford leading way
Nothing runs like a Ford — Micah Ford that is. With his massive offensive line clearing canyon-wide paths, Toms River North’s explosive junior quarterback rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns and added a two-point conversion to lead his team to a 42-14 Group 5 semifinal victory over Edison in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs Saturday night at Cherokee High School in Marlton.
No. 12 Caldwell grinds out win over Westwood in G2 semis, extends winning streak to 27
Luke Kurzum went to the Caldwell sideline and coach Todd Romano and told him they better go for it on fourth down. Caldwell faced a 4th-and-inches at the Westwood 40-yard line with 2:10 remaining up a score after Westwood called its final timeout.
East Orange-Barringer Old Guard event finally back to the way things used to be
The East Orange-Barringer Old Guard tradition went new school out of necessity the past two years. It may not have been ideal, and certainly not preferred, but a totally virtual gathering the night before Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021 did keep a longstanding tradition alive and well during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and when numbers spiked again last fall in Newark and East Orange.
How Eagles’ Miles Sanders used a subtle coaching tip in ‘huge play’ to beat Indianapolis Colts
Quiz: Quick, what was the biggest play made by an Eagles player not named Jalen Hurts on the game-winning drive on Sunday?. And we’re tossing out the ballots of all the smart alecks who nominate Jake Elliott’s PAT, which was the final point in the unlikely 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Expectant mom finished N.J. 5K, gave birth the next day
Baby, we were born to run. Amanda Huneke was nine months pregnant on the morning of Oct. 15, when she toed the starting line at the Shore A.C. 5-Kilometer cross country race in Holmdel Park. And the Olympic-level runner from Jackson certainly knew what it feels like to kick. A...
