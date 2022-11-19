ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Seton Hall whacks Wagner 82-44 ahead of big road trip: 5 observations

Al-Amir Dawes entered the starting lineup and keyed Seton Hall to victory on Sunday. The Clemson transfer made his first start of the season and went for a season-high 19 points, making 5-of-7 from deep, as the Pirates whacked coach Donald Copeland and Wagner, 82-44, before a paid crowd of 8,811 at Prudential Center. Tray Jackson added 16 points, K.C. Ndefo had 12 points and 5 rebounds and Femi Odukale 11 points with 5 rebounds. The 82 points was their season-high, and came off an in-bounds alley oop dunk from Elijah Muhammad.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Can Rutgers make bowl game at 5-7 if it beats Maryland in regular season finale?

Rutgers’ 2022 season will end next weekend barring a miracle. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7) can no longer clinch bowl eligibility the traditional six-win route following their loss to No. 11 Penn State on Saturday, and the math entering the final weekend of the regular season does not leave them with any reasonable hope of earning a stunning bowl bid by improving to 5-7 with a win over Maryland (6-5, 3-5) next Saturday, either.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Injuries were ‘no excuse’ for Rutgers’ loss to Temple, but when will Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy return?

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — For the first time since he joined the program in the 2019-20 season, Rutgers played a game without Paul Mulcahy. The veteran point guard missed the first game of his career on Friday, the left shoulder injury he sustained against Sacred Heart and reaggrevated against UMass-Lowell keeping him out of the Scarlet Knights’ first loss of the season against Temple at Mohegan Sun. He dressed for the game — headband and all — but did not go through pre-game warm-ups, instead high-fiving his teammates as they went through their lay-up lines.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 21 Rutgers wrestling holds off Stanford as Brian Soldano’s sensational start continues

The rookie just keeps winning. Freshman Brian Soldano registered a first-period fall that all but clinched the match Saturday when No. 21 Rutgers defeated Stanford, 20-15, in an outdoor dual at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, Calif. The bouts ended in a 5-5 split, but Rutgers took advantage of three bonus-point victories by Soldano, Dean Peterson (125 pounds) and No. 10 Sammy Alvarez (141) to gain the edge before heavyweight Boone McDermott sealed the victory with a 14-7 decision over Seamus O’Malley in the final bout.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Big stop on defense, big run on offense lift Old Tappan over West Morris in G3 semis

If two plays summed up Old Tappan’s performance against West Morris, those two plays happened with under 90 seconds remaining. Old Tappan was clinging to an eight-point lead as West Morris drove from its own 9-yard line to the Golden Knights’ 17-yard line. The Wolfpack faced a 4th-and-2 with arguably the best running back in the state in the backfield. The question Old Tappan had to answer was would it be able to stop West Morris.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

How Eagles’ Jalen Hurts being told to ‘be who he was’ led to Sunday’s 17-16 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was sitting on the sideline, struggling to get things going during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Finding themselves down by 10 points as the seconds ticked off the clock in the third quarter, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni began going down the line to each offensive player, making sure to get their attention. Sirianni finally got to Hurts, tapped his helmet, and began to say something in his ear.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

No. 3 Toms River North rolls past Edison in Group 5 semis with QB Ford leading way

Nothing runs like a Ford — Micah Ford that is. With his massive offensive line clearing canyon-wide paths, Toms River North’s explosive junior quarterback rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns and added a two-point conversion to lead his team to a 42-14 Group 5 semifinal victory over Edison in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs Saturday night at Cherokee High School in Marlton.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange-Barringer Old Guard event finally back to the way things used to be

The East Orange-Barringer Old Guard tradition went new school out of necessity the past two years. It may not have been ideal, and certainly not preferred, but a totally virtual gathering the night before Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021 did keep a longstanding tradition alive and well during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and when numbers spiked again last fall in Newark and East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Expectant mom finished N.J. 5K, gave birth the next day

Baby, we were born to run. Amanda Huneke was nine months pregnant on the morning of Oct. 15, when she toed the starting line at the Shore A.C. 5-Kilometer cross country race in Holmdel Park. And the Olympic-level runner from Jackson certainly knew what it feels like to kick. A...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

