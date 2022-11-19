HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, authorities said. Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned in district court in Hingham. Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglass store at a […]

HINGHAM, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO