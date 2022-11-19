Read full article on original website
Man was beaten by N.J. police officers in ‘unprovoked’ attack, federal lawsuit says
A Paterson man on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its police department saying he was beaten on the street in an “unprovoked” police attack and then arrested by officers who lied about the incident in their reports. Osamah Alsaidi, 20, states in court papers...
Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash that killed NJ man
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, authorities said. Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned in district court in Hingham. Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglass store at a […]
Man convicted of fatally punching 28-year-old outside N.J. bar, authorities say
A man was convicted last week of fatally punching a man outside an Elizabeth bar in 2019, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Following a two-week trial, Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty by a Union County jury Friday of manslaughter and aggravated assault, the office said.
Drunken driver crashes into house, lands in living room: N.J. police
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River, N.J., house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were...
Cops chase moving car with drunk, unconscious driver behind the wheel, police say
Four members of the South Brunswick Police Department were able to stop a vehicle that was rolling down a local highway last weekend while its driver was intoxicated and unconscious at the wheel, according to a statement from the department posted on social media. The incident happened around 6 p.m....
Off-duty D.C. police officer’s SUV carjacked in N.J. city, authorities say
An SUV belonging to an off-duty, Washington, D.C., police officer was stolen in a carjacking in Union County on Monday, along with the officer’s identification and badge, authorities said. The early morning carjacking occurred in Elizabeth, although a city spokeswoman did not say where the crime occurred. The vehicle...
Man gets 6 years for threatening to shoot, assault cops and Secret Service agent
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for threatening to shoot and assault a police officer and U.S. Secret Service agent. Frank Monte, 51, received a 57-month federal prison sentence on Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said. Monte called the...
Getaway driver in string of armed N.J. robberies gets 12 years, authorities say
A Mercer County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a string of armed robberies in 2019, officials said. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. The Trenton native...
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
Man beat 12-year-old boy with crutch unprovoked in Brooklyn, suspect at-large
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
Armed thieves steal BMW in Queens, crash into accomplices trying to escape cops
Armed carjackers stole a BMW and then crashed into a Mercedes with their accomplices inside while attempting to flee police overnight Tuesday in Jamaica Hills.
Driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in fatal N.J. crash, cops say
An 18-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested weeks after a crash in South River that killed a woman driving another car, authorities said. Matthew Liebowitz was speeding and ignored a stop sign moments before the Oct. 15 collision at the corner of Darrow and Virginia streets, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Tragedy strikes Bayonne Police Department again: Sergeant dies in home
The city of Bayonne and its police department is in mourning again, after the sudden passing of 54-year-old Sgt. Robert Skalski. The 24-year veteran of department died at his Bayonne home Monday morning, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a social media post, 10 days after Capt. Paul Jamolawicz died at the age of 61.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
phillyvoice.com
Former New Jersey councilman called cops on little girl for killing spotted lanternflies
A nine-year-old New Jersey girl who was spraying a tree outside her home to prevent the spread of invasive spotted lanternflies got a visit from a police officer in Caldwell last month, thanks to a phone call made by a "scared" neighbor. The incident happened Oct. 22 when former Caldwell...
N.J. town’s cops attacked lawyer who argued with Uber driver, lawsuit says
A federal judge last week ordered the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to turn over internal affairs documents to to a man who filed suit alleging he was attacked by police after he got into an argument with an Uber driver three years ago. Attorney Timothy Alexander, a civil rights...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search
The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
