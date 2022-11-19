ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch historic Anderson home in Bend as it’s slowly moved 700 yards

A historic home in northeast Bend was on the move Tuesday night. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, was moving the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House about 700 yards. The home serves as the office for the business. It was built in 1929...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend’s Santa Express returns, asking for your donations this holiday season

Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress. Monday November 28th – NWX, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods (Route map) Tuesday November 29th – Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods (Route map) Wednesday November 30th – Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training

If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Get Outside: Outriders Northwest

Part of our Get Outside phrase is, “Snow or shine they take us off the beaten path every month,” and that’s exactly what Emily Kirk did this time around. Outriders Northwest takes people on roads they’ve likely never had the chance to explore. Join along as...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94%

The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency said Monday it is pleased to announce 17 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2022. The growth in startups also led to an increase in the occupancy rate, up from 88% in 2021 to a strong 94% in 2022. The post Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94% appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride

Bend police made six DUII arrests the weekend, a higher number than usual for a 48-hour period, prompting officers to offer some sober-driving (or ride-sharing) advice for the upcoming holidays while also urging residents to report suspected DUII drivers. The post Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Driving for Thanksgiving? Have this emergency kit in your vehicle

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. We reached out to the Bend Police Department to see what advice it has for staying safe this...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend

With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when

Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Bend City Council narrowly passes code on illegal camping

By the slimmest of margins, the Bend City Council approved a new code change Wednesday that will severely limit where, when and how unhoused people can camp on city property. The 4-3 vote dictates the code change will go into effect in March, and could greatly alter how unhoused people are able to camp in the city.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration

Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has announced that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend, starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at its newly renovated Fifth Street facility. The post Council on Aging to resume in-person senior dining with Thanksgiving meal at renovated Bend facility appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools

Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

UPDATE: Prineville woman who was reported missing is found safe

A Prineville woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said. Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son after she left their home between 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Darlene has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia and may be attempting to get to her daughter’s house in Colorado, the sheriff’s office said.
PRINEVILLE, OR

