centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Watch historic Anderson home in Bend as it’s slowly moved 700 yards
A historic home in northeast Bend was on the move Tuesday night. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, was moving the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House about 700 yards. The home serves as the office for the business. It was built in 1929...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend’s Santa Express returns, asking for your donations this holiday season
Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress. Monday November 28th – NWX, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods (Route map) Tuesday November 29th – Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods (Route map) Wednesday November 30th – Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow...
KTVZ
Numerous holiday events highlight upcoming calendar in Bend’s Old Mill District
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The holidays are back in a big way in the Old Mill District. From family a run/walk on Thanksgiving to visits with Santa and a community menorah lighting, mark your calendars and join in the fun!. “It’s our favorite time of year to bring the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training
If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Get Outside: Outriders Northwest
Part of our Get Outside phrase is, “Snow or shine they take us off the beaten path every month,” and that’s exactly what Emily Kirk did this time around. Outriders Northwest takes people on roads they’ve likely never had the chance to explore. Join along as...
Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94%
The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency said Monday it is pleased to announce 17 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2022. The growth in startups also led to an increase in the occupancy rate, up from 88% in 2021 to a strong 94% in 2022. The post Downtown Redmond reports rise in opening of new businesses; occupancy grows to 94% appeared first on KTVZ.
Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride
Bend police made six DUII arrests the weekend, a higher number than usual for a 48-hour period, prompting officers to offer some sober-driving (or ride-sharing) advice for the upcoming holidays while also urging residents to report suspected DUII drivers. The post Six Bend DUII arrests in 48 hours over weekend prompt police advice: Drive sober or get a ride appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Driving for Thanksgiving? Have this emergency kit in your vehicle
With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. We reached out to the Bend Police Department to see what advice it has for staying safe this...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend
With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
klcc.org
Bend City Council narrowly passes code on illegal camping
By the slimmest of margins, the Bend City Council approved a new code change Wednesday that will severely limit where, when and how unhoused people can camp on city property. The 4-3 vote dictates the code change will go into effect in March, and could greatly alter how unhoused people are able to camp in the city.
'This is my life's work': Bend hiker set on creating 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail
BEND, Ore. — If you've never heard about the American Perimeter Trail, that's because it is not yet built. But it is the dream of a man from Bend to create the 14,000-mile trail for hikers and backpackers. And he's already gone to amazing lengths to get it started.
Bend’s Old Mill District architect, Bill Smith, dies at 81
From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend’s economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere. Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Tuesday: Thousands pardoned for Oregon pot convictions
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a missing Prineville woman. Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son Monday afternoon. As of early Tuesday morning, there were reports she was last seen in the south end of Madras. Darlene has been...
centraloregondaily.com
Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration
Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools
Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nonprofit takes steps to fund 1st Central Oregon children’s museum
A seed planted years ago by a group of passionate community members is starting to grow into a reality. In 2015, the idea for a children’s museum in Central Oregon was formed. “They founded the nonprofit in 2015 and began doing summer camps and pop-up museum events for the...
centraloregondaily.com
UPDATE: Prineville woman who was reported missing is found safe
A Prineville woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said. Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son after she left their home between 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Darlene has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia and may be attempting to get to her daughter’s house in Colorado, the sheriff’s office said.
