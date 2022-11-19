Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
No. 17 DePaul vs. No. 4 Red Bank Catholic: Non-Public B football final preview
Friday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title features a rematch between Red Bank Catholic, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 17 DePaul. The Caseys left MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford as champions a season ago, defeating the Spartans in a 13-8 final and leaving head coach Nick Campanile and company broken hearted.
Girls volleyball: 2022 All-Union County teams
Note: NJ.com did not vote on the All-Union County teams. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A football final preview
It’s the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A championship matchup everyone has been waiting for. Ever since the 2022 season kicked off, the two teams everyone expected to make the Non-Public A championship game have made it.
Devils tie team record with 13th straight win (PHOTOS)
N.J. Devils defeat Edmonton Oilers, 5-2 Who said 13 is an unlucky number?. The New Jersey Devils ran their winning streak to a baker’s dozen on Monday by beating the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. If you purchase a product or register for an...
Rutgers rebounds from 1st loss, runs past Rider in another blowout victory
A return home brought a return to form for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season over the weekend by defeating in-state foe Rider comfortably in an 76-46 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday night. Rutgers (4-1) took its first lead after two minutes, built the advantage to double digits within 10 minutes and never looked back, getting it as high as 33 points with six minutes remaining.
Devils players, coach Lindy Ruff react to 13th straight win: ‘The fans have been dying for this’
On Monday morning, hours before his Devils notched their 13th-straight victory, defenseman Brendan Smith called his brother Reilly to chat about their seasons. Reilly currently has 15 points for the first-place Golden Knights, so Brendan was excited to gauge his feelings, praise Vegas for their dominant play and throw a lighthearted verbal jab at him.
Is Rutgers ready for wild offseason of unprecedented player movement? It has no choice
The most active offseason of player movement in college football history is fast approaching, whether programs across the country are ready for it or not. The first transfer window, a change approved by the NCAA this fall which gives players a select period to submit their names into the portal, opens on Monday, December 5, for 45 days.
Dye has been cast as junior twins steer No. 17 Passaic Tech into Group 5 final
On a cold, blustery afternoon, any team would love to have a workhorse running back to help carry the load in those unfavorable elements. All the better if that back can also carry some people with different colored jerseys whenever he charges toward the line in search for daylight. Bonus...
footballscoop.com
Rick Giancola ends four decade run at Montclair State
Rick Giancola has announced his retirement at Montclair State (D-III - NJ). The move ends a 40-year run as the program's head coach. Giancola's run ends with a 260-143-2 mark, which made him the winningest active coach at the Division III ranks, and was good for fourth among all college coaches, ranking only behind Al Bagnoli (Columbia), Mack Brown (UNC) and Nick Saban (Alabama).
Rutgers basketball remains without 2 starters vs. Rider
Rutgers will not get any reinforcements in its return to Piscataway. Guards Caleb McConnell (knee) and Paul Mulcahy (shoulder) will miss a second consecutive game with injury for the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday against Rider, a source told NJ Advance Media.
Seton Hall’s Holloway says recruiting drought fueled by school’s inability to compete ‘right now’ in NIL space
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. That’s how first-year coach Seton Hall Shaheen Holloway has felt during the NCAA Early Signing period -- when the Pirates failed to land a single recruit in the Class of 2023.
The 10 brightest Rutgers stars in the Big Ten
Rutgers quarterback Gary Nova gathered his teammates, and they made a pledge just before the start of the Scarlet Knights’ first season in the Big Ten in 2014. “We said, ‘We’re going into this conference. We’ve got nothing to lose. We’ve got to band together and make this thing happen,’” Nova told NJ Advance Media recently.
Rutgers wrestling: 3 takeaways from the Roadrunner Open at CSU Bakersfield
Rutgers finished with three champions but missed out on a pair of statement victories in the final round of the Roadrunner Open on Sunday as it wrapped up their West Coast swing on the campus of California State University Bakersfield. Joe Heilmann (133), Anthony White (149) and Boone McDermott (285)...
Injuries continue to mount as Rutgers nears end of season
After Saturday’s loss to Penn State, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano cited a number that happens to be as high as any he can remember. It was the number of players he’s lost to season-ending injuries this season. The tally reached 11 this week after defensive lineman Rene Konga and running back Aaron Young underwent procedures that will keep them off the field the remainder of the season.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis
Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano pleads patience to fans after blowout loss to Penn State
On a night when Adam Korsak set the NCAA record for most career punts and punt yardage, the sixth-year senior, playing at home for the final time, was asked to assess how far the Rutgers program has come since he first arrived as a wide-eyed special teams player from Melbourne, Australia.
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before the holidays
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
N.J.’s best ice cream shop is a new Filipino café, Yelp says. We investigated.
When Yelp released their state-by-state best ice cream shops list in June, they didn’t highlight perennial New Jersey favorites like Princeton’s The Bent Spoon or Holsten’s in Bloomfield, but a new dessert spot and café unfamiliar to most Garden State eaters. We had to investigate.
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0