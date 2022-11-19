A return home brought a return to form for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season over the weekend by defeating in-state foe Rider comfortably in an 76-46 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday night. Rutgers (4-1) took its first lead after two minutes, built the advantage to double digits within 10 minutes and never looked back, getting it as high as 33 points with six minutes remaining.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO