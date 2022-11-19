ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogota, NJ

NJ.com

Girls volleyball: 2022 All-Union County teams

Note: NJ.com did not vote on the All-Union County teams. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Devils tie team record with 13th straight win (PHOTOS)

N.J. Devils defeat Edmonton Oilers, 5-2 Who said 13 is an unlucky number?. The New Jersey Devils ran their winning streak to a baker’s dozen on Monday by beating the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. If you purchase a product or register for an...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers rebounds from 1st loss, runs past Rider in another blowout victory

A return home brought a return to form for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season over the weekend by defeating in-state foe Rider comfortably in an 76-46 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday night. Rutgers (4-1) took its first lead after two minutes, built the advantage to double digits within 10 minutes and never looked back, getting it as high as 33 points with six minutes remaining.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
footballscoop.com

Rick Giancola ends four decade run at Montclair State

Rick Giancola has announced his retirement at Montclair State (D-III - NJ). The move ends a 40-year run as the program's head coach. Giancola's run ends with a 260-143-2 mark, which made him the winningest active coach at the Division III ranks, and was good for fourth among all college coaches, ranking only behind Al Bagnoli (Columbia), Mack Brown (UNC) and Nick Saban (Alabama).
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

The 10 brightest Rutgers stars in the Big Ten

Rutgers quarterback Gary Nova gathered his teammates, and they made a pledge just before the start of the Scarlet Knights’ first season in the Big Ten in 2014. “We said, ‘We’re going into this conference. We’ve got nothing to lose. We’ve got to band together and make this thing happen,’” Nova told NJ Advance Media recently.
NJ.com

Injuries continue to mount as Rutgers nears end of season

After Saturday’s loss to Penn State, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano cited a number that happens to be as high as any he can remember. It was the number of players he’s lost to season-ending injuries this season. The tally reached 11 this week after defensive lineman Rene Konga and running back Aaron Young underwent procedures that will keep them off the field the remainder of the season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis

Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
