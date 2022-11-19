ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

BreakingAC

Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates

A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated. John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.
MILLVILLE, NJ
PIX11

NJ mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts. Reynolds […]
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs

Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pleasantville Man Admits Illegally Possessing Handgun: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old Pleasantville man admitted brandishing a gun at a local convenience store, authorities said. Hector Ortiz entered a guilty plea on Thursday, Nov. 17 to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a five-year term of state prison where he must serve three and one-half years before being eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
BreakingAC

Bridgeton man admits to gun and drug charges

A Bridgeton man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges. Anthony Johnson, 53, was stopped July 5, with an expired registration by police patrolling near the Budget Lodge Motel on Harding Highway in Buena Borough. The officers found fentanyl inside the vehicle along with...
BRIDGETON, NJ
BreakingAC

Northfield man admits to drugs, gun and setting man on fire

A Northfield man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty in three separate cases, including dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire. Deshoin Rowell, now 21, was first arrested in July 2019, when he sold cocaine to an undercover police operative around North Main Street in Pleasantville, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He faces three years for that offense.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate

The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Dylan Ianncelli, of Pitman, Sentenced To 151 Month Prison Term For Trafficking & Unlawfully Possessing Firearms

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with five prior felony convictions was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dylan Ianncelli, 29, of Pitman, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
PITMAN, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
SMYRNA, DE
NJ.com

NJ.com

