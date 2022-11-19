Read full article on original website
Bayside corrections officer admits fabricating violations to beat inmates
A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison admitted that he and others physically assaulted inmates for violations, even ones that were fabricated. John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Friday.
NJ mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklervile last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts. Reynolds […]
Crime Fighters: FBI investigating at least 9 armed robberies at Philadelphia Rite Aid stores
One of the locations, on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, has been targeted at least four times.
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs
Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Man sentenced to 40-80 years for Upper Southampton kidnapping
Pavel Belous, 38, of Philadelphia, has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison for kidnapping a young man in Upper Southampton Township, then forcing him at knifepoint to drive to an ATM to withdraw money while threatening to kill him and his mother. Belous previously entered an...
Pleasantville Man Admits Illegally Possessing Handgun: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Pleasantville man admitted brandishing a gun at a local convenience store, authorities said. Hector Ortiz entered a guilty plea on Thursday, Nov. 17 to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a five-year term of state prison where he must serve three and one-half years before being eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Bridgeton man admits to gun and drug charges
A Bridgeton man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges. Anthony Johnson, 53, was stopped July 5, with an expired registration by police patrolling near the Budget Lodge Motel on Harding Highway in Buena Borough. The officers found fentanyl inside the vehicle along with...
Northfield man admits to drugs, gun and setting man on fire
A Northfield man faces five years in prison after pleading guilty in three separate cases, including dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire. Deshoin Rowell, now 21, was first arrested in July 2019, when he sold cocaine to an undercover police operative around North Main Street in Pleasantville, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He faces three years for that offense.
Bucks Man Who Fatally Stabbed Father Learns His Fate
The Bucks County man convicted of stabbing his own father to death will spend decades behind bars, authorities announced. Jordan Kurman, 22, of Newtown, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison for the April murder of his dad, dentist Gregory A. Kurman, said Bucks County District Attorney Kevin Weintraub in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
Dylan Ianncelli, of Pitman, Sentenced To 151 Month Prison Term For Trafficking & Unlawfully Possessing Firearms
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with five prior felony convictions was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dylan Ianncelli, 29, of Pitman, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
FBI seeking information on 'serial armed robbers' in Philadelphia, offers $10,000 reward
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of three "serial armed robbers" in Philadelphia between.
Young N.J. shooting victim released from hospital. Teen suspect detained on gun charges.
A 13-year-old boy wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in South Jersey has been released from the hospital, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Police responded to a home on the 400 block of North 5th Street in Millville around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a gunshot vicim and found the injured child.
Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
Atlantic City man with warrants arrested with loaded ‘ghost gun,’ police say
An Atlantic City man with outstanding warrants for assault and harassment was found with a loaded gun Friday, police said. Alton El, 41, had active warrants from April, court records show. Complaints about loitering put Surveillance Center personnel’s focus on the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 4 p.m.,...
Cherry Hill Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Role in $2M Fraudulent Investment Scheme
A Camden County man was sentenced today to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection with a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on November 17, 2022. Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
Investigative failure by N.J. town’s cops led to me getting shot, man says in lawsuit
A New Jersey man has sued police in Ocean County arguing that officers failed to protect him from a man who shot and seriously wounded him last year. The 55-year-old man states in court papers that officers with the Tuckerton Police Department neglected to keep an “unreasonable person” from shooting him at Jarvis Marine in Little Egg Harbor.
