I-26 EB crash closes lanes near I-526 interchange
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wednesday afternoon crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just before noon at mile marker 212, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. This is near the I-526 interchange. The crash prompted the closure of two left lanes, causing traffic to […]
SCHP: Driver killed after tractor-trailer crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during an early morning Colleton County crash that involved a transfer truck. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Both a 2003 Volvo tractor-trailer and a […]
Driver killed, another injured in early-morning crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died Wednesday morning and another person was injured after a van collided with a tractor trailer in Colleton County, authorities say. The wreck happened on Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane at around 5:20 a.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2003...
1 killed in Colleton County crash Wednesday morning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that left one person dead. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane. Two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 17 when they collided, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.
Coroner’s office identifies 50-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car on Tuesday. Isaac L. Frasier, 50, of Mount Pleasant, was walking on Redbank Road in Goose Creek when he was hit by a car, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
Downed power lines on Butternut Rd at Central Ave, traffic reroute: SPDSC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed power lines on Butternut Road at Central Avenue are causing traffic to be rerouted through the fire department parking lot onto Central Ave to keep traffic flowing. SPDSC is on scene and Dominion Energy has been contacted.
Troopers investigating deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that killed a pedestrian in Berkeley County. Cpl. David Jones said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Red Bank Road when a Lincoln Town Car headed southbound struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene […]
CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
CCSO, BCSO looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are working to identify a person in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Ladson area. According to CCSO, the suspect walked into Sonny’s gas station on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and […]
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek
Community caught in the crossfire: Neighbors to file lawsuit against Lowcountry gun range
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of rural Hampton County near the town of Yemassee worry that any given day could be their last. They say they’ve escaped death after poorly aimed guns fired from a nearby gun range constantly put their lives and property at risk, with the people shooting at that range sometimes missing their targets.
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
Pictures released of Ladson armed robbery suspect; CCSO asking for help
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for the perpetrator who carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Ladson Sunday morning. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO released pictures of the suspect, who was described by an employee as a...
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E at exit 194
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County. A Live 5 News reporter is on the scene of the crash and says the left lane has opened as of 8:42 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17 Alternate. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when […]
