ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 EB crash closes lanes near I-526 interchange

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wednesday afternoon crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just before noon at mile marker 212, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. This is near the I-526 interchange. The crash prompted the closure of two left lanes, causing traffic to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in Colleton County crash Wednesday morning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that left one person dead. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane. Two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 17 when they collided, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Woman arrested after DUI crash injures one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a woman on one charge of driving under the influence after a Monday evening crash injured one person. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Maybank Highway around 5:15 p.m. in reference to a collision. EMS and fire crews were already […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO, BCSO looking to identify suspect in Ladson armed robberies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are working to identify a person in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Ladson area. According to CCSO, the suspect walked into Sonny’s gas station on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and […]
LADSON, SC
counton2.com

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Goose Creek

Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Parents arrested for leaving toddler home alone while …. North Charleston church handing out food ahead of …. The CW News at 10pm. Russell Laffitte Found Guilty. Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys

Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Murdaugh lawyers accuse state of destroying evidence, …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. …. Woodland HS class of 2020 remembers Lavel Davis Jr. Documents reveal reasons for controversial BCSD firing. Coalition calling...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Pictures released of Ladson armed robbery suspect; CCSO asking for help

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for the perpetrator who carried out an armed robbery at a gas station in Ladson Sunday morning. Wednesday afternoon, CCSO released pictures of the suspect, who was described by an employee as a...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County detectives are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery. Berkeley County deputies responded to 113 College Park Road (Family Dollar) on Nov. 14 at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery. The unidentified male suspect robbed the Family Dollar using a silver and black semi-auto handgun. The […] The post Man Wanted For Dollar General Armed Robbery: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E at exit 194

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County. A Live 5 News reporter is on the scene of the crash and says the left lane has opened as of 8:42 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County.  According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17 Alternate.  Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy