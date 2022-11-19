Read full article on original website
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
Polk County Girls Basketball Top 10 players
Dariasia Pitts, 6-1, So., F/C, Bartow: After a standout freshman season at Fort Meade, Pitts, known as “Bossy,” transferred to Bartow this year. Her first game was impressive, scoring 28 points at Tenoroc while playing just half the game. She can drive to the bucket and if she gets the ball ...
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
AP source: KU gives coach Lance Leipold 2-year extension
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months, this time adding two years to his deal and keeping him tied to the Jayhawks through the 2029 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the school had not announced the extension. Leipold had a year added to his original contract on Sept. 1 as a reward for a two-win first season that raised hopes around Lawrence that the football program might return to relevance....
