Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft. 39-year-old Krystal Green also pleaded guilty to a charge of escape or attempted escape. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent. Officers describe Green as approximately 5′11″ tall,...
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
NEAR WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup turned into the path of a 1926 Ford Model T, killing the driver of the antique car. Mark Gianunzio, 61, of Dora was driving on Highway CC west of town Monday afternoon when he...
A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has skies staying clear and temperatures warming up from Sunday through early next week. However, he still sees a storm system wanting to change our weather up for the Thanksgiving Weekend. Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches. Updated: 8 hours...
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson. Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as...
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. According to SPD, the crash occurred near the intersection of Glenstone and Division at 10:29 a.m. Police say there was one person in the car. The crash happened when the...
Mountain Home man pleads not guilty to ‘extensive’ drug activity
A rural Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and entered a not guilty plea to a number of charges filed against him. The charges against 22-year-old Uriah Plez Jones stem from a November 2 incident and include drug possession, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and violating parole.
Man shot in the head by teen witnessing domestic assault
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Greene County Deputies responded to the 3400 Block of North Farm Road 143 for a Domestic Assault. During the assault, a juvenile witnessing the incident discharged a firearm at the suspect, striking him in the head. The suspect was identified as 52-year-old, Stephen Bailey Jr. of Springfield, Missouri. Greene County Deputies tell...
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved. MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m. To report...
Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.
AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
Woman pleads no contest to stealing electricity
A woman pled no contest to stealing about $4,000 in electricity from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey was sentenced to three years in prison. The theft of power came to light when an NAEC serviceman did a...
C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue seeking help in finding stolen mobile adoption trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of Springfield’s animal rescues is seeking help to find a stolen mobile adoption shelter. According to a Facebook post from the nonprofit, the trailer was stolen from behind the rescue’s C.A.R.E. Pet Services Center on West Battlefield at 4 p.m. Below is security...
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man survived a gunshot to the head moments after he was strangling the shooter’s mother at a home in Greene County. Steven Bailey, Jr., is charged with domestic assault and first-degree burglary. He is hospitalized and recovering from his injuries. A judge set bond for Bailey at $500,000.
