ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute

A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting

Meteorologist Nick Kelly has skies staying clear and temperatures warming up from Sunday through early next week. However, he still sees a storm system wanting to change our weather up for the Thanksgiving Weekend. Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches. Updated: 8 hours...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. According to SPD, the crash occurred near the intersection of Glenstone and Division at 10:29 a.m. Police say there was one person in the car. The crash happened when the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Mountain Home man pleads not guilty to ‘extensive’ drug activity

A rural Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and entered a not guilty plea to a number of charges filed against him. The charges against 22-year-old Uriah Plez Jones stem from a November 2 incident and include drug possession, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and violating parole.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot in the head by teen witnessing domestic assault

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Greene County Deputies responded to the 3400 Block of North Farm Road 143 for a Domestic Assault. During the assault, a juvenile witnessing the incident discharged a firearm at the suspect, striking him in the head. The suspect was identified as 52-year-old, Stephen Bailey Jr. of Springfield, Missouri. Greene County Deputies tell...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved. MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m. To report...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Woman pleads no contest to stealing electricity

A woman pled no contest to stealing about $4,000 in electricity from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey was sentenced to three years in prison. The theft of power came to light when an NAEC serviceman did a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
933kwto.com

Ava Man Charged with Attempted Drug Trafficking

A man from Ava has been charged with attempted drug trafficking. Douglas County deputies went to serve a search warrant at the home of Vincent Adkins but Adkins wasn’t home. Sheriff Chris Degase spotted Adkin’s pickup and stopped him. Degase found 91 grams of Methamphetamine during a search of the pickup.
AVA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy