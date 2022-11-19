Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Dispelling Rumors With Latest Update On Investigation Into Murders Of UI Students
The Moscow Police Department released updated information about their investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students. The students were found stabbed to death inside an apartment just South of campus a week ago Sunday on November 13th. Monday’s updated press release from the Moscow PD focused on...
pullmanradio.com
Suspicious Activity Call In Moscow Reportedly Involving Man Chasing Girls Unfounded
Moscow Police have determined that a suspicious activity call involving a male reportedly chasing two females was unfounded. A girl called 911 around 5:15 Monday night to report that she found a male in her car when she opened the door. Her sister slammed the car door and ran screaming. Neighbors responded to help the girls and checked the area but didn’t find anyone. The neighbors told officers that they didn’t see anyone leave the car. A passerby told the sisters that they saw a man chasing them.
pullmanradio.com
31 Year Old Lewiston Woman Arrested In Pullman With Over 200 Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
The 31 year old Lewiston woman arrested in Pullman with hundreds of fentanyl pills has been sent to prison. Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Slaney to a year and a day in prison.
pullmanradio.com
More Vandalism At Pullman Depot Heritage Center
Someone has vandalized the passenger railcar at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Pullman Police responded to the discovery of the graffiti on Monday morning around 10:00. Someone spray painted “pick your poison love your life” on the side of the Pullman passenger car. The caboose parked next to that car had a window busted out earlier this month.
pullmanradio.com
Thanksgiving Closures
All government offices are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. There is no mail on Thursday. Buses will not be running. Trash will not be picked up. Banks will be closed and most stores will be closed on Thursday. Some entities will be back open on Friday. Idaho State offices will...
pullmanradio.com
Annual Palouse Turkey Leg Fundraiser
The Annual Palouse Turkey Leg fundraiser will take place this Thursday starting at 8 am at the Palouse Library. The event will offer an opportunity to walk (or run) in circles for your local library. All proceeds fund new books and programming in Palouse. Support the library, enjoy free coffee...
pullmanradio.com
Three Deer Left To Waste South Of Potlatch
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste South of Potlatch. The first deer was found on September 18th while the second and third deer were found on November 14th. Officers believe the same person shot all of the deer. No meat was taken. The deer were found near Rock Creek Road. Anyone with information about the case is to call the Idaho Citizens Against Poaching Hotline 1-800-632-5999.
pullmanradio.com
Tekoa Library’s Turkey Trot at the Trestle
The Tekoa Library hosts its first annual Turkey Trot at the Trestle this Thursday at 9 am. All are invited to come down to support the library at this community event. Choose your own distance: 1, 3 or 5 miles. Coffee, water and goodies will be available at the library from 8-8:50 am, while supplies last.
pullmanradio.com
Traffic Delays Continue Early This Week On US195 In North Whitman County
Traffic delays will continue early this week for construction work on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County. Crews will be grinding rumble strips into the new highway surface between Cashup Flat and Rosalia. One lane of traffic will be directed through this work zone. Crews will not be working on the highway Thursday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Hosing Market Continues To Cool
The local housing market in Washington continues to cool off from the record high prices that were set this summer. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has issued its October housing market report. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 306,000 dollars which is the lowest since January. That’s down about 85,000 dollars from September and down 12,000 dollars from a year ago. The October drop in home prices in Whitman County is the largest since the pandemic began. The record high average price for homes sold in Whitman County was set in July at just over 430,000 dollars.
pullmanradio.com
Kate Schultheis Wins Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program
Kate Schultheis won the Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Women scholarship program on Sunday. Schultheis won over a thousand dollars in scholarships. She will not take part in the Washington state program which will be held in Pullman in August.
