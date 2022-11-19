ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pullmanradio.com

Suspicious Activity Call In Moscow Reportedly Involving Man Chasing Girls Unfounded

Moscow Police have determined that a suspicious activity call involving a male reportedly chasing two females was unfounded. A girl called 911 around 5:15 Monday night to report that she found a male in her car when she opened the door. Her sister slammed the car door and ran screaming. Neighbors responded to help the girls and checked the area but didn’t find anyone. The neighbors told officers that they didn’t see anyone leave the car. A passerby told the sisters that they saw a man chasing them.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

More Vandalism At Pullman Depot Heritage Center

Someone has vandalized the passenger railcar at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Pullman Police responded to the discovery of the graffiti on Monday morning around 10:00. Someone spray painted “pick your poison love your life” on the side of the Pullman passenger car. The caboose parked next to that car had a window busted out earlier this month.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Thanksgiving Closures

All government offices are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. There is no mail on Thursday. Buses will not be running. Trash will not be picked up. Banks will be closed and most stores will be closed on Thursday. Some entities will be back open on Friday. Idaho State offices will...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Annual Palouse Turkey Leg Fundraiser

The Annual Palouse Turkey Leg fundraiser will take place this Thursday starting at 8 am at the Palouse Library. The event will offer an opportunity to walk (or run) in circles for your local library. All proceeds fund new books and programming in Palouse. Support the library, enjoy free coffee...
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Three Deer Left To Waste South Of Potlatch

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste South of Potlatch. The first deer was found on September 18th while the second and third deer were found on November 14th. Officers believe the same person shot all of the deer. No meat was taken. The deer were found near Rock Creek Road. Anyone with information about the case is to call the Idaho Citizens Against Poaching Hotline 1-800-632-5999.
POTLATCH, ID
pullmanradio.com

Tekoa Library’s Turkey Trot at the Trestle

The Tekoa Library hosts its first annual Turkey Trot at the Trestle this Thursday at 9 am. All are invited to come down to support the library at this community event. Choose your own distance: 1, 3 or 5 miles. Coffee, water and goodies will be available at the library from 8-8:50 am, while supplies last.
TEKOA, WA
pullmanradio.com

Traffic Delays Continue Early This Week On US195 In North Whitman County

Traffic delays will continue early this week for construction work on U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County. Crews will be grinding rumble strips into the new highway surface between Cashup Flat and Rosalia. One lane of traffic will be directed through this work zone. Crews will not be working on the highway Thursday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Hosing Market Continues To Cool

The local housing market in Washington continues to cool off from the record high prices that were set this summer. The Whitman County Association of Realtors has issued its October housing market report. The average price for a home sold in Whitman County last month was 306,000 dollars which is the lowest since January. That’s down about 85,000 dollars from September and down 12,000 dollars from a year ago. The October drop in home prices in Whitman County is the largest since the pandemic began. The record high average price for homes sold in Whitman County was set in July at just over 430,000 dollars.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

