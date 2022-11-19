ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

James Ferentz is ready to play a bigger Patriots role with David Andrews out

FOXBOROUGH – James Ferentz ‘wife, Skylar, often wonders out loud about why her husband works late nights. Since entering the NFL in 2014, Ferentz has eight-career starts and 52 games played. He’s bounced on and off various teams practice squads, including the Patriots. As a reserve offensive lineman, there’s no guarantee he sees the field. But as the 33-year-old explains to his wife, that doesn’t mean he has less work to do during the week.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Did Patriots finish off Zach Wilson? Jets no longer set on him as starter

Jets coach Robert Saleh hasn’t said he’s changing starting quarterbacks. Not yet anyway, but for the first time, he’s not saying he’s not benching Zach Wilson either. Wilson, whose career has been pockmarked by awful games against the Patriots had another rough one on Sunday. Couple that with reports of turmoil in the locker room surrounding his lack of accountability and Wilson’s status as the team’s short-term starter and perhaps his status as the Jets’ long-term answer is now in question.
MassLive.com

Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record

No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy