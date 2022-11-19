Jets coach Robert Saleh hasn’t said he’s changing starting quarterbacks. Not yet anyway, but for the first time, he’s not saying he’s not benching Zach Wilson either. Wilson, whose career has been pockmarked by awful games against the Patriots had another rough one on Sunday. Couple that with reports of turmoil in the locker room surrounding his lack of accountability and Wilson’s status as the team’s short-term starter and perhaps his status as the Jets’ long-term answer is now in question.

1 DAY AGO