Cleveland, OH

Pro Football Rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. to meet with Cowboys, Giants

The 7-2 Giants and 6-3 Cowboys are jockeying for playoff position, and the NFC East rivals are also competing to land the biggest fish on the free agent market. As Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to meet with both clubs after the Thanksgiving holiday, and there are no other known visits on OBJ’s schedule at this time.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too sick." Jackson is having another...
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields received treatment for his legs on the field during the game. He was provided...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement

The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
ARIZONA STATE

