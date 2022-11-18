Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Lions Gameday: Receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson Active
Here's a look at the inactive list for both the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
Odell Beckham Jr. to meet with Cowboys, Giants
The 7-2 Giants and 6-3 Cowboys are jockeying for playoff position, and the NFC East rivals are also competing to land the biggest fish on the free agent market. As Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com report, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to meet with both clubs after the Thanksgiving holiday, and there are no other known visits on OBJ’s schedule at this time.
NFL
Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. plans to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving
The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week's Thanksgiving holiday, per sources. These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a...
Justin Jefferson’s Week 11 injury status will have Kirk Cousins dancing
Justin Jefferson will get the chance to follow up the most iconic performance of his awesome young career after all. A week after leading his team to a comeback win over the Buffalo Bills with a series of jaw-dropping catches, the Minnesota Vikings superstar has been removed from the injury report and is set to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too sick." Jackson is having another...
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields received treatment for his legs on the field during the game. He was provided...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement
The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
WATCH: Kendall Hinton's 33-yard catch sets up Latavius Murray TD
Filling in for an injured Jerry Jeudy on Sunday, Denver Broncos slot receiver Kendall Hinton stepped up and caught a 33-yard pass in the first quarter to set up a one-yard Latavius Murray touchdown run. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. And...
