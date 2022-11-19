Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Plunges 7% as 'FTX Drainer' Dumps ETH for Bitcoin
The crypto market shed over $30 billion, while Bitcoin and Ethereum posted significant losses amid the contagion from FTX’s collapse. Ethereum has slipped over 7% on the day as the attacker who purportedly drained FTX wallets dumped a significant portion of their accumulated ETH and traded it for Bitcoin.
cryptoglobe.com
FTX Fiasco Reduces Confidence in Crypto Exchanges, Drags Coinbase Stock to New Low
On Monday (21 November 2022), the price of Coinbase Global Inc. stock (Nasdaq: COIN) dropped to a new all-time low. On 8 November 2022, the Coinbase CFO published a blog post (titled “Our approach to transparency, risk management, and consumer protection”) in which she said:. “First, from day...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Network Reaches New Milestone With First Stablecoin Launch
The stablecoin native to the Cardano ($ADA) network has recently been launched along with other synthetic assets via the Indigo Protocol on the cryptocurrency’s blockchain. The Indigo Protocol was launched to issue decentralized synthetic assets on Cardano. According to an announcement from the protocol, synthetic assets were recently launched...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Who Accurately Called One of Bitcoin’s Biggest Crashes Issues Major BTC and Ethereum Update
A veteran trader who became a legend in crypto circles for correctly forecasting Bitcoin’s 2018 collapse just issued an update on the current state of the markets. Peter Brandt points to sour sentiment on crypto in the mainstream media as a sign that prices are at, or near, a bottom.
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
One-million dollars isn't an impossible hurdle for a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but it's definitely a stretch and not particularly likely.
zycrypto.com
Major Bullish Milestone For ADA As First USD-Backed Stablecoin On Cardano Goes Live
The recent FTX blowup and subsequent bear market put a severe dent in crypto markets, but it has not prevented Cardano from reaching a new milestone. Cardano (ADA), ranked the eighth most popular cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $11 billion, has just ushered in the first USD-backed stablecoin, iUSD.
dailycoin.com
EMURGO will Launch Cardano’s First Regulated Stablecoin, USDA, in Q1 of 2023
EMURGO, the official commercial arm and a founding entity of the Cardano (ADA) project, has announced the launch of the first fully fiat-backed, regulatory-compliant stablecoin; USDA, for the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano to get a fully regulated USD-backed stablecoin. EMURGO announced that it has formed a partnership with a U.S.-based regulated...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder
Data shows Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to become the exchange with the largest Bitcoin reserve in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Exchange Binance Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has become the largest BTC reserve holder for the first...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum
The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
cryptopotato.com
Institutional Investors Are Still Buying Crypto According to a Coinbase Survey
Markets may have hit a cycle low this week, but institutional investors have still been accumulating throughout crypto winter according to a Coinbase survey. In its Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey published on Nov. 22, Coinbase reported that many professional investors have increased their allocations during the crypto winter.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Tells Where Crypto Market is Headed As XRP Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed that he believes the cryptocurrency industry will become stronger because of the ongoing market crisis as long as participants keep focusing on transparency and trust. In a tweet, Garlinghouse noted that he shared the same thoughts with the audience during the sixth-annual Ripple Swell Conference.
crypto-academy.org
Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Djed in 2023
Just some days ago, Shahaf Bar-Geffen announced that Cardano’s algorithmic stablecoin, Djed, is going to go live in 2023. According to the CEO of COTI, they are planning to launch Djed on January 2023. This was revealed to the public during the Cardano Summit on the 20th of November; so, two days ago.
cryptogazette.com
Charles Hoskinson Reveals That Cardano Developer Works on New Privacy-Focused Altcoin and Blockchain
It’s just been revealed that Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson is working on a new privacy altcoin and blockchain. Check out the latest reports about some new exciting developments that are taking place in the crypto space these days amidst the tragic events involving FTX. Hoskinson addresses new crypto projects.
cryptoglobe.com
Justin Sun Put Forth Three Strategies at Huobi Rebranding Launch Event, Vying to Help Huobi Return to World’s Top Three Exchanges
On November 22, 2022, His Excellency Justin Sun, TRON Founder, Huobi’s global advisory board member, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, attended the Huobi’s refreshed branding launch event held in Singapore. Justin Sun put forth three major strategies for Huobi’s future growth:global development strategy, technology drives development and technology for good, and offering full support to Huobi’s development with other advisory board members to help Huobi to return to the top 3 positions in the industry，building a global Web3.0 gateway.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called This Year’s Collapse Sets Price Targets for Ethereum, Cardano, Tron and Three Other Altcoins
The trader known for accurately predicting this year’s crypto market collapse is setting downward price targets for a slew of different altcoins in anticipation of another capitulatory event. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 673,000 Twitter followers that currently, every bump in crypto prices should be treated...
cryptoglobe.com
$SOL: Coin Bureau Explains Why Solana Price Could Go As Low as $8
In an update released two days ago, Coin Bureau looked at how the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire could impact the price of $SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a...
cryptoglobe.com
Barry Silbert: DCG Has a Liability to Genesis Global Capital of Around $575 Million
On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of incubator and crypto-focused venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG) talked about troubled crypto lender Genesis Global Capital. Former investment banker Silbert is one of the earliest and most active investors in the crypto space. DCG, the company...
