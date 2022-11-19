Covered California urges Kern residents to sign up for health care amid increased financial help

Read full article on original website
Sfvbj.com
Medi-Cal Mayhem: Health Net, Other Firms Seek to Overturn Molina Healthcare Medi-Cal Contracts
Woodland Hills-based health plan Health Net of California Inc. and several other health plans in the state are waging a battle to overturn this summer’s preliminary award of huge Medi-Cal contracts to Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare and a handful of other health care payers. Molina was the biggest winner...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Kern County LGBTQ+ community reacts to mass shooting in Colorado
We may not be in Colorado, but those in Kern County feel the pain of the five lives lost in a mass shooting this weekend.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
KTVU FOX 2
How tough is California's jobs market really?
Oakland, Calif. - Don't let those high-profile tech layoffs fool you about the Golden State's overall job market. For the moment, the weak spots are in bulletproof tech jobs and other white-collar professions. Other segments have plenty of room if not desperation to hire. Even though California's unemployment rate crept...
Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27
Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.
Kern County turns out for HBCC Mystery Box donor incentive
Staff at one Houchin Community Blood Bank location says the number of donors jumps from 30 per day to 100 per day during the Thanksgiving Week Mystery Box gift card giveaway.
California's 1st Native American state lawmaker works to protect tribal causes
Assemblyman James C. Ramos (D-Highland) was elected four years ago as the first and only Native American from a California tribe in the state Legislature.
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
Mentally ill prisoners in California are three times likelier to get shuffled around
Newly acquired state data shows that the Corrections Department transferred patients with serious mental illnesses an average of five times over a six-year period, underscoring a CalMatters’ investigation this year that revealed the practice and raised questions about the harm it could cause.
signalscv.com
Newsom proclaims state of emergency for I-5 repairs
State allocates resources due to damage caused by Route Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday in Los Angeles County in an effort to expedite and support the necessary measures to repair Interstate 5 as a result of the Route Fire in late August. The Route Fire...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
wascotrib.com
Elk Ladies raise funds for Ronald McDonald House
The Wasco Elk Ladies hosted a special fundraiser for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House. The money raised will support local families with sick children, providing them shelter while seeking treatment. The 'Tab Night' was in memory of Eddie Johnson, who was a loyal member of the Elks. "I think it...
KTLA.com
California inflation relief payments: Final batch of dates announced
Still haven’t received your California inflation relief check? The Franchise Tax Board, the agency responsible for disbursing state tax refunds, has finally released its full payment schedule. Over the past few months, the FTB has slowly been releasing more and more information about when it plans to issue the...
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Refund payments. Here's what to know
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Relief payments, prompting the Los Angeles city attorney to urge vigilance.
Bakersfield Californian
Solar company's conservation deal troubles Kern ranchers
A novel but somewhat contentious agreement announced Wednesday is designed to allow four utility-scale solar farms to be built in eastern Kern County by ending grazing on a separate swath of federal property measuring 215,000 acres. The arrangement is intended to make up for negative impacts Los Angeles-based Avantus' photovoltaic...
City of Bakersfield to hold annual Holiday Grease Collection event
The City of Bakersfield will hold its annual Holiday Grease Collection event from the end of November into the month of January 2023. The event will start on November 28th and end on January 6th.
