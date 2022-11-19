ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KDRV

ACCESS ready for tons of food donations

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A local community support agency is taking donations to today stock its food pantry this season. ACCESS says more than 45,000 people relied on its food support last year. ACCESS is Jackson County’s Community Action nonprofit. It wants to collect 10,000 pounds of food and $30,000 during...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions

MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Ashland ice rink officially opens for the holiday season

ASHLAND -- After a delayed start from the weekend, the Ashland Ice Rink has opened for friends and family to enjoy during the holiday season. The rink will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day this week, excluding Thanksgiving. The popular outdoor activity was originally set to...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Preventing cooking fires this Thanksgiving

As Americans prepare their Thanksgiving dinners, their kitchens are busier than ever. Thanksgiving is a peak day for kitchen fires, according to Jackson County Fire District 3. While the holiday is a time for being around family and enjoying delicious foods, it’s also important to practice kitchen safety. "Cooking...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

3 hospitalized after early morning explosion

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced the explosion in Wonder early Thursday morning is being investigated as a Butane Honey Oil Lab incident. Officials say two adults were critically injured and one juvenile suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, no further details are being...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Central Point woman died as Jackson County Jail inmate

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Central Point woman's death is under investigation tonight. She died in the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says today 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in the jail awaiting trial when she died last night. JCSO says its corrections deputies recognized an...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Nov. 18

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
MEDFORD, OR

