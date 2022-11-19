ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Cross country wraps up successful season at state championships

The boys and girls cross country teams competed in the MPSSAA 4A cross country championships at Hereford High School on Saturday. The boys team was looking to carry their momentum from their impressive performance at regionals last week, where they finished second in the region. The girls team finished sixth in the region and was looking to end the season on a high note.
HEREFORD, MD

