SwimInfo
Ian Grum Hits 1:38 200 Back; Jake Magahey, Josh Liendo Win Again at Georgia Invite
Ian Grum Hits 1:38 200 Back; Jake Magahey, Josh Liendo Win Again at Georgia Invite. During the final night of the Georgia Invitational, Ian Grum of the Bulldogs swam the fastest time in the nation so far this season in the men’s 200 backstroke while his teammate Jake Magahey won his third freestyle event of the weekend. Meanwhile, the Florida women and men showed off their sprint depth as Josh Liendo concluded the first half of his first season of college swimming in fine fashion.
SwimInfo
Gretchen Walsh, Jordan Crooks Finish Off Tennessee Invite With 100 Freestyle Wins
Gretchen Walsh, Jordan Crooks Finish Off Tennessee Invite With 100 Freestyle Wins. On the final night of the Tennessee Invitational, Virginia’s Kate Douglass lowered her own American and NCAA records in the 200 breaststroke, and impressive performances highlighted the sprint freestyle events. Defending NCAA champion Gretchen Walsh came up just shy of recording the fastest time in the women’s 100 free while Jordan Crooks continued his breakout weekend with a win in the men’s 100 free.
SwimInfo
Kate Douglass Destroys American Record In 200-Yard Breaststroke; Sub-2:00 Coming Into Play
Kate Douglass Becomes First Woman Under 2:02 in 200-Yard Breaststroke, Breaks Own American Record. Virginia senior Kate Douglass was the top individual performer of the last college swim season as she broke American records in three events and three different strokes at the NCAA Championships in March. Now, Douglass has lowered the mark further in one of those events. During the final session of the Tennessee Invitational Saturday evening, Douglass beat her own American record in the 200 breaststroke.
SwimInfo
Kaii Winkler Shines As Bolles Sweeps Florida 1A State Championship Titles
Kaii Winkler Shines As Bolles Sweeps Florida 1A State Championship Titles. The 2022 Florida 1A State Swimming and Diving Championships took place on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Staurt, Fla. Kaii Winkler stole the show, breaking the 15-16 National Age Group record in...
SwimInfo
MISCA Releases 2022 Michigan Dream Team For High School Season
The Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) released its annual Michigan Dream Team for girls swimming and diving, following the state championship meets this weekend. The MISCA Dream Team highlights the top swimmers Michigan in each event across all three divisions in the state, showing the top performers statewide in...
