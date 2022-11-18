Kate Douglass Becomes First Woman Under 2:02 in 200-Yard Breaststroke, Breaks Own American Record. Virginia senior Kate Douglass was the top individual performer of the last college swim season as she broke American records in three events and three different strokes at the NCAA Championships in March. Now, Douglass has lowered the mark further in one of those events. During the final session of the Tennessee Invitational Saturday evening, Douglass beat her own American record in the 200 breaststroke.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO