SAN ANTONIO, Texas — It's tree-trimming time. And maybe wallet-trimming time, too. Live or artificial, tree prices will be 5% to 15% more this year. “Shipping costs have gone up,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association. “Obviously, gasoline is an issue. Just like every other industry, every other person in the United States, we’re all facing inflationary challenges. But who is going to skimp on Christmas?”

DEVINE, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO