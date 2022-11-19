Quinnipiac men’s basketball off to best start in 50 years as Balanc shines in win over Albertus Magnus

Read full article on original website
milfordmirror.com
Why UConn women’s basketball guard Nika Mühl had record-setting game with ‘subtle’ performance
HARTFORD — Nika Mühl added all sorts of pizazz and precision to the UConn women’s basketball team’s 91-69 thumping of NC State Sunday afternoon at the XL Center and checked out to an ovation with 1:04 remaining. She had 15 assists, the significance of which was not lost on another Huskies’ point guard.
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Alumni Make Way to UConn Women’s Basketball Practice Team
WOODBURY — The UConn women’s basketball program is one of the most famous Division I programs in America. The Huskies conduct intense practices, and that’s reflected by their success. The women’s team practices against a male team during their season. Two Nonnewaug alumni, JD Gengenbach and Jarrett...
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Delaware State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Delaware State 1-3; Connecticut 4-0 The Delaware State Hornets are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the #25 Connecticut Huskies at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at XL Center. The Huskies should still be feeling good after a win, while Delaware State will be looking to get back in the win column.
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls short in season finale to Hartford Public 28-26
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (5-5) came up just short in the final moments of their season on Friday night. The Hartford Public Owls (5-4) hung on just long enough to snap the Canes’ winning-streak and end their promising season on a bad note. New Britain got on the...
westportjournal.com
Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!
HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
New Britain Herald
Berlin heads into playoffs unbeaten after beating Middletown 35-21
BERLIN – Led by Elijah Santos three touchdowns and a fourth quarter drive that took over eight minutes, Berlin survived Middletown’s upset bid 35-21 Friday on Senior Night at Scalise Field from Sage Park to conclude the regular season unbeaten. The Redcoats (10-0) will enter the Class M...
morganpawprint.com
Ace Elite Allstars Come To Shoreline
Ace Elite Allstars is the first competitive cheerleading gym to be established on the Connecticut Shoreline. This gym opened during the summer of 2022, by Coach Brittany Delvecchio. The team is now run by Coach Brit and accompanied by 2 other coaches, Cara Hoyt and Tia Kelly, but hoping to expand their franchise in the following years. The gym is located in Madison, Connecticut, but originally shared a space at the Guilford Athletic Center in Guilford, Connecticut. This opening has created a wide range of opportunities for athletes who can’t participate in school teams, or want to further their athletic experience. Tryouts were held in July of this year, and two teams were created; the level 1 Junior Royals (elementary age athletes), and the level 2 Senior Elite High Rollers (middle school and high school age athletes). There are around 15 cheerleaders per team, but half year participants will be joining each team this December. Both teams will be competing in competitions around New England starting in January. There will be 2-5 competitions for each team in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, which will be held over the course of an entire weekend for the senior team, and one day for the junior team; these competitions will run until the end of March. Each team practices for 1.5-2 hours, 3 days a week, however the gym offers separate tumbling classes along with private lessons that the athletes can attend to better their skills.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Street being renamed after one of New Haven’s first Black residents ever recorded
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Recognizing New Haven’s past. For the last 25 years, a longtime New Haven woman has pushed the city to recognize one of the first Black residents ever recorded in 1638. She was an enslaved woman named Lucretia. At 88 years old, Dr. Ann Garrett Robinson is finally getting Lucretia the […]
Connecticut Supreme Court rules that man accused of killing Yale grad student can request a lower bond
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of killing a Yale graduate student last year in New Haven can now ask a judge to allow him to pay 10% of his $20 million bond in cash, according to an advance opinion released from the Connecticut Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon. Qinwuan Pan’s legal team filed […]
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
State police investigating alleged stabbing incident at New Britain Fastrak Station
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an alleged stabbing incident that occurred in downtown New Britain on Monday afternoon. Connecticut State Police Troop H said they were notified by the New Britain Police Department (NBPD) of an assault at the New Britain Fastrack Station just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. Couple accused of […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford
The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. Police warn of rise of serious crashes before Thanksgiving weekend. Wallingford daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Wallingford home daycare owner and her boyfriend...
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
ctexaminer.com
A Tale of Two Bridges
On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
