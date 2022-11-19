ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlEAC_0jGShG7700
Mega

She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com , the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.

Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local grocery store on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Two days later, she celebrated the last year of her 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYfc2_0jGShG7700
Mega

Wearing a light yellow sweater, it was hard not to notice Hutton, who's continued to be a bombshell over four decades in Hollywood. Keeping it casual for her outing, the actress showed off her quirky fashion sense by wearing a navy-colored lace skirt over with black tights underneath. She paired the unusual look with scrunched blue socks, Jesus sandals, and a metallic gold backpack.

Hutton failed to acknowledge the paparazzi who were eager to get the rate pictures of the supermodel doing everyday things. She didn't appear to mind, but she didn't indulge them either. Hutton made headlines in 1973 when she signed with Revlon, marking the biggest contract in the history of the modeling industry at the time.

She went on to expand her career to the big screen, appearing in The Gambler and American Gigolo, before starring in tv series like Nip/Tuck and Paper Dolls .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RopkR_0jGShG7700
Mega

Hutton has continued to stay relevant, walking the runway for Tom Ford's spring 2012 collection and Bottega Veneta in 2016. She recently spoke out about anti-aging, calling it an "old-fashioned term."

"Whether it's beauty or fashion, there's an obsession with youth. But if we're lucky, we're all going to get old," Hutton told Byrdie. "I think it's time to realize that anti-aging is an old-fashioned term."

She said there was "research that shows that our attitudes have so much to do with how we age," insisting society stop stressing about wrinkles and dark spots.

According to Hutton, women should focus "on taking good care of our skin and ourselves," adding that "the industry can help shift that conversation for the future."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

7 of Lauren Hutton’s most iconic outfits

Lauren Hutton is one of the 20th century’s most underrated supermodels. She embarked on her illustrious modelling career in the mid-60s; by the decade’s end, she’d landed a coveted Chanel campaign and had covered Vogue over a dozen times. As the 70s rolled around, Lauren signed one of the biggest beauty contracts in the game and had become a muse to industry heavyweights from Avedon to Halston. In the 80s, Lauren stepped off the runways of New York and onto Hollywood’s big screen, starring in stylish flicks including Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo.
OK! Magazine

Sam Asghari Leaves Britney Spears Fans Outraged After Bizarre Instagram Live

Can somebody say awkward? Britney Spears fans took to social media to express their concerns after Sam Asghari filmed the pop star in bed. The model went on Instagram Live on Wednesday, November 17, and attempted to record the dancer lounging at home. "Can I show you or no?" the actor asked while the pair were seen sitting in the dark. The proposition seemingly confused the musical artist who replied, "Huh? Show me what?" "On the Live," Asghari clarified. But the response still left Spears perplexed. "What are you talking about?" the songstress responded. The strange encounter left the actor...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Distractify

Chris Hemsworth's Wife and Kids Are Incredibly Supportive of His Career

There’s simply so much to say about Chris Hemsworth’s impressive career as an actor. One of the biggest roles he’s known for to date happens to be Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers star has also appeared in other major projects such as Extraction on Netflix, 12 Strong, and Spiderhead.
Page Six

All the details of Naomi Biden’s three wedding dresses

Naomi Biden’s wedding gown was just as grand as her White House ceremony. The granddaughter of President Biden married Peter Neal at the first family’s Washington, DC, residence on Saturday, marking the first wedding for a presidential family member on the property since the Clinton years. Naomi is the first grandchild of a sitting president to wed on the grounds. The 28-year-old bride made an elaborate affair out of the ordeal, sporting three dresses throughout the night and posing for a Vogue photo shoot released Tuesday. Naomi walked down the aisle in a high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress featuring a mille-feuille...
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

132K+
Followers
3K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy