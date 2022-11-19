'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79

Mega

She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com , the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.

Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local grocery store on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Two days later, she celebrated the last year of her 70s.



Wearing a light yellow sweater, it was hard not to notice Hutton, who's continued to be a bombshell over four decades in Hollywood. Keeping it casual for her outing, the actress showed off her quirky fashion sense by wearing a navy-colored lace skirt over with black tights underneath. She paired the unusual look with scrunched blue socks, Jesus sandals, and a metallic gold backpack.

Hutton failed to acknowledge the paparazzi who were eager to get the rate pictures of the supermodel doing everyday things. She didn't appear to mind, but she didn't indulge them either. Hutton made headlines in 1973 when she signed with Revlon, marking the biggest contract in the history of the modeling industry at the time.

She went on to expand her career to the big screen, appearing in The Gambler and American Gigolo, before starring in tv series like Nip/Tuck and Paper Dolls .



Hutton has continued to stay relevant, walking the runway for Tom Ford's spring 2012 collection and Bottega Veneta in 2016. She recently spoke out about anti-aging, calling it an "old-fashioned term."

"Whether it's beauty or fashion, there's an obsession with youth. But if we're lucky, we're all going to get old," Hutton told Byrdie. "I think it's time to realize that anti-aging is an old-fashioned term."

She said there was "research that shows that our attitudes have so much to do with how we age," insisting society stop stressing about wrinkles and dark spots.

According to Hutton, women should focus "on taking good care of our skin and ourselves," adding that "the industry can help shift that conversation for the future."