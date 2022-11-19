Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool is just one of the highlights on TV Tonight

On TV tonight, Strictly Come Dancing heads to Blackpool, there's a documentary about football legend Lionel Messi, Jared Harris explores his relationship with his father and more. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 , 7:45 pm, BBC One

This series of Strictly has seen the return of many of our favourite things: the enthusiastic studio audience; all the gang in the ‘Clauditorium’ as the scores are revealed; and this week sees the return of its annual trip to the Las Vegas of the North – Blackpool!

After a three-year wait, Strictly is back in the magnificent Tower Ballroom for a night of glitter, sparkle and more incredible dancing than you can shake a stick (of rock) at. We’re promised two ‘massive’ group numbers, and tomorrow’s results show (7.20pm, BBC1) will see Eurovision favourite Sam Ryder performing. Now, where did we put our kiss-me-quick hat? ★★★★ VW

Casualty , 9.45pm, BBC One

Dylan tells Stevie she needs to work on her bedside manner. (Image credit: BBC)

We’ve really missed having consultant Dylan (William Beck) and the gang saving lives in the ED while the long-running medical drama has been absent from our screens these past few weeks. But it’s back quite literally with a bang, as junior medic Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) is witness to a road accident after a friend collapses in the street and the crowd of onlookers is in the path of an oncoming car! Elsewhere, Stevie (Elinor Lawless) is irked when Dylan refuses to put her forward for the Jac Naylor award because she’s ‘lacking in people skills’. Mmm, sounds remarkably like someone else we know... ★★★★ VW

Messi: The Enigma , 10.55 pm, BBC One

Many believe Lionel Messi is the world’s greatest footballer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the eve of the World Cup 2022 , it’s fitting to watch a documentary (first shown on iPlayer) about the man many believe is the world’s greatest footballer. But somehow, in an era where we know everything about those in the limelight, Lionel Messi remains an enigma. It’s up to clips of his sublime skills to do the talking, plus interviews with the likes of Gary Lineker, Xavi and Spanish journalist Guillem Balagué, who has written a biography on Messi. ★★★ JP

The Ghost of Richard Harris , 9 pm, Sky Arts

(Image credit: Bright Yellow Films)

Actor Jared Harris and his brothers Jamie and Damian open up about their complicated relationship with their late father Richard in this film. It charts Harris’ rise from Limerick schoolboy to Hollywood star, with contributors including Russell Crowe, plus recordings of Harris himself talking about his addiction to drugs and alcohol. Most moving of all is his sons’ visit to a lock-up containing their father’s personal items, where they reminisce over photos, handwritten poems and the crown Harris wore as King Arthur in the 1967 film Camelot . ★★★ HD

Best box set on TV tonight

1899 , Netflix

1899 is now on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

1899 is the latest series by Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Their newest offering is an enigmatic show that will have viewers question what is going on at every turn of its eight-episode first season, so it's perfect for those looking for a twisty new thriller to entertain them over the weekend.

All eight episodes are now available to stream on Netflix and feature a great cast including The Pursuit of Love 's Emily Beecham and It’s for Your Own Good 's Andreas Pietschmann. ★★★★ LB

Best film on TV tonight

Shazam! , 6.40 pm, ITV

Zachary Levi and Asher Angel in Shazam (Image credit: DC)

An unexpectedly entertaining entry into the increasingly congested superhero melting pot, Shazam! plays its comedy hand incredibly well. It’s not going for snark but family fun, as 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is given the power to transform into superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi) by just uttering that word. Think a jacked-up Tom Hanks’ Big and you’re kind of there.

With his best friend Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Billy learns to harness his new ‘gifts’ until baddie Dr Sivana (Mark Strong) rocks up… There’s heart to go along with the comedy here, making this a truly enjoyable superhero flick for a Saturday night. Sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods is due next year. ★★★★ NP

Live Sport

Live Women's Rugby League World Cup: Australia v New Zealand , 12:45 pm (k-o 1.15 pm), BBC One

, 12:45 pm (k-o 1.15 pm), BBC One Live Snooker: UK Championship , from 1 pm, BBC Two

, from 1 pm, BBC Two Racing: Live from Haydock Park , from 1:30 pm, ITV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Strictly Come Dancing ' s return to Blackpool!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!