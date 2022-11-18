Read full article on original website
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Angelenos Bid Elton John Farewell On His Last North American Tour
Elton John made some musical history this past weekend by performing his last show in Los Angeles, ending his final North American tour. This past Sunday, the legendary pop star stepped onto the same Dodgers Stadium stage he performed at forty-seven years ago that kicked off his first North American tour, wearing a similar iconic sequined baseball-inspired uniform he wore back then, for the very last time. “I played my 2001st and final US tour show ever,” he said on Instagram after the memorable performance. “I can’t thank each and every person who was a part of it, at Dodger Stadium and watching at home, enough for the most incredible night. I love you all and you will forever be in my heart.” Thousands of Angelenos were in attendance, some of them rocking the same famous sparkling outfit as Elton John himself. If you missed out on the concert, don’t fret! You can experience it for yourself on Disney+. The platform streamed it live on November 20, 2022 and it’s still available for replay. Check it out here!
We Got An Inside Look Into L.A.’s Epic Stranger Things Experience, And It’s A Thrilling Trip Into The Upside Down
If, like us, you’ve been starved of Stranger Things intrigue since the release of Season 4 a few months ago, then there’s no doubt about it: you’re going to want to make a beeline for the Stranger Things Experience at 1345 Montebello Blvd. We recently had the opportunity to visit before it opened to the public, and found a winning combination of creepily thrilling adventure, amazing special effects, and an array of neon-lit Stranger Things locations recreated from the show. It’s an absolute must-try for fans that promises thrills, chills, and plenty of cracking photo ops, so let’s dive into what you can expect from Stranger...
Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards
2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Lauren Jauregui attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
theeastsiderla.com
An East L.A. billboard showcases a Los Feliz artist
You’re on the southbound 710 Freeway in East L.A., and the billboards all look the same. Car insurance, furniture stores, lawyers and … white winged cats?. Flying felines among colorful flowers and rainbows sport the message: “Freedom is Everything." This billboard display -- along with 19 others -- is the top prize for artists who recently entered a national contest sponsored by Fine Art America.
Celebrate Christmas With A 1920s Style Freak Show At Karnevil’s Bad Santa Circus
Karnevil is one of LA’s premiere dinner and show themed experiences. They put a new spin on the 1920s-style “steam circus” as audiences sip on cocktails and eat phenomenal food. Now they’re bringing this fiery freak show to the North Pole with Bad Santa Circus, opening on December 2nd at 6627 Hollywood Boulevard! At Bad Santa Circus, you can expect delicious food, tasty cocktails, and captivating (and often dangerous) performances on stage. Expect to see sword swallowers, fire eaters, contortionists, psychics, burlesque dancers, and more at this evening of classic entertainment! And what would Bad Santa Circus be without a naughty Saint Nick? We won’t spoil too much here, but rest assured the baddest Santa in Los Angeles will be making an appearance. Karnevil is pulling out a special menu of food and drinks for this holiday-themed dinner and a show. And if you’re really interested in some of the tastiest cocktails in LA, you can add on a discounted drink package.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Mayor-Elect Bass, Thanksgiving Help & Hallmark’s “A Christmas Spectacular”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - Mayor-Elect Bass, Thanksgiving Help & Hallmark’s “A Christmas Spectacular”
Kit Harington Will Be At This Fan Convention Commemorating ‘Game Of Thrones’ In December
If you love all things Westeros, then get ready for the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention coming to LA on December 9th. This is the first officially licensed convention to commemorate the HBO series, and it will run through December 11th. The show will feature special guests like Kit Harington and a dance party featuring Kristian Nairn (Hodor) as the DJ, so get your tickets before they’re gone! This official fan convention comes from the collaboration of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment, but it’s ultimately powered by the fans. Game of Thrones was more than a hit show—it was a worldwide phenomenon with a passionate following. Celebrate GOT and House of the Dragon with other die-hard fans at this officially licensed three-day event! At the star-studded Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention, you can expect to see the biggest names from both GOT and House of the Dragon. Special guests will include: Of course, what’s a convention without cosplay? While dressing up isn’t required, it makes the whole experience even more fun. And if you’re in need of Game of Thrones merch, there will be plenty of exclusive items.
American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
And the winner is... The 2022 American Music Awards will kicked things off with a bang live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Hours before the ceremony, officials announced...
NBC Los Angeles
The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow
We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being. Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in...
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
Here’s What To Expect At ComplexCon This Weekend
Every year, thousands from Los Angeles and across the world travel to attend ComplexCon in Long Beach. This perfectly curated festival brings brands and artists together for two days full of style, fashion, art, food, and music. This year is extra special as it’s the convention’s first-ever Eat Your Feed Fest featuring local businesses and collaborations with Tasty and First We Feast. As you can tell, this weekend is jam-packed, so we’ve made a quick Q&A sheet for you to make this weekend a bit easier. (Don’t worry if you haven’t snagged your tickets yet! There are still tickets available here.) Just to name a few, Bablyon, bornxraised, Union Los Angeles, Cherry Los Angeles, Museum of Peace And Quiet, and so much more.
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: Los Angeles couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
Natalia Bryant files for restraining order in LA County against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant has asked a judge for a restraining order against a 32-year-old Sun Valley man who is accused of harassing and stalking her since she was 17.
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
theregistrysocal.com
First Two Residential Developments Unveiled at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Hollywood Park, the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States, has unveiled its first collection of residences located in its forthcoming retail and entertainment district. Hollywood Park is situated within Inglewood, a historic and vibrant greater Los Angeles community, and is being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The site will ultimately include up to 2,500 new residences with its first 314 commencing pre-leasing in January.
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
36-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles City Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred at the intersection of 9th Street and Olive Street at night. According to the officials, two pedestrians were walking across 9th Street when they were struck by a silver Lexus vehicle. The victims were thrown into the air due to the force of the impact and landed on the street.
nomadlawyer.org
Torrance: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Torrance, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Torrance California. Located in the South Bay of Los Angeles County, Torrance is a vibrant and diverse city. It has a laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and a variety of dining and cultural options. It is an excellent destination for the whole family. It offers...
