If you love all things Westeros, then get ready for the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention coming to LA on December 9th. This is the first officially licensed convention to commemorate the HBO series, and it will run through December 11th. The show will feature special guests like Kit Harington and a dance party featuring Kristian Nairn (Hodor) as the DJ, so get your tickets before they’re gone! This official fan convention comes from the collaboration of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment, but it’s ultimately powered by the fans. Game of Thrones was more than a hit show—it was a worldwide phenomenon with a passionate following. Celebrate GOT and House of the Dragon with other die-hard fans at this officially licensed three-day event! At the star-studded Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention, you can expect to see the biggest names from both GOT and House of the Dragon. Special guests will include: Of course, what’s a convention without cosplay? While dressing up isn’t required, it makes the whole experience even more fun. And if you’re in need of Game of Thrones merch, there will be plenty of exclusive items.

