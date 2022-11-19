ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardston, MA

Wrong-way detection system stops driver in Bernardston

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON - MassDOT's new wrong-way detection system proved successful in Bernardston Thursday night. The new system was installed on I-91 at exit 50 in the past week.

Video from MassDOT shows the driver go up a ramp the wrong way. A sign began to flash and the driver stopped and reversed before getting onto the highway.

"This driver was corrected by the system and got back on the highway going the right direction before causing any major issues into the mainline of the highway system," said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

MassDOT said if the car had kept going despite the warning, the detection system would have alerted police. It would then trigger signs along the route warning drivers that they could encounter a wrong-way vehicle.

