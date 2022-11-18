ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

WFMJ.com

Penguins not invited to FCS playoffs

The Youngstown State football team has failed to make the FCS playoffs. The Penguins finished the season 7-4. The Penguins have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016 . According to Committee Chairman Jermaine Truex their were 10 teams vying for five spots. The Penguins were believed to be in the conversation but were not believed to be one of the first four out.
d9and10sports.com

Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcn247.com

Youngstown State stuns Southern Illinois 28-21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 22-yard run with 35 seconds remaining and Youngstown State stunned Southern Illinois 28-21. Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 21-7 with 11:18 left to play after Nic Baker fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to D’Ante’ Cox for Southern Illinois (5-6, 4-4). The Penguins pulled within seven points with 8:43 remaining on Davidson’s 48-yard scoring strike to Bryce Oliver and Davidson and Oliver connected again for a 7-yard score to tie the game at 21 with 1:15 left to play. Nathan Torney’s punt from his own end zone gave the Salukis’ the ball at the 33-yard line. McLaughlin carried three times — scoring on a 22-yard run.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

High School Football Playoffs tonight/PIAA championships Saturday

–Slippery Rock and Grove City meet for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm. –Freeport will face Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals tonight. Kick-off is 7pm at Gateway high school. State High School Championships:. –The Seneca Valley...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
d9and10sports.com

Maplewood Volleyball, It’s a Family Thing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – It’s a Wood thing. Winning state championships in volleyball, that is. From multiple family members. When Maplewood won the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday morning with a 3-0 win over West Branch at Cumberland Valley High School, many of the players had been there before. But not for themselves, but for family members.
GUYS MILLS, PA
wtae.com

Fast-moving snow squalls pass through Pittsburgh area

A snow squall warning issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in the Western Pennsylvania area has been canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hits parts of New York, Pa.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo,...
BUFFALO, NY
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final

West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday

Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
yourerie

Lake effect snow will linger into Friday

ERIE, PA – Lake effect snow warnings continue through this evening for Erie County. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for Crawford County. While the most intense lake effect snow gradually diminishes, there will still be additional light snow accumulations through Friday. Lake Erie temperature...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

