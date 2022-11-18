The Youngstown State football team has failed to make the FCS playoffs. The Penguins finished the season 7-4. The Penguins have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016 . According to Committee Chairman Jermaine Truex their were 10 teams vying for five spots. The Penguins were believed to be in the conversation but were not believed to be one of the first four out.

15 HOURS AGO