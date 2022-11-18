Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
Uijtendaal scores 30, Canisius defeats SUNY-Fredonia 98-52
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Canisius Golden Griffins defeated the SUNY-Fredonia Blue Devils 98-52 led by Siem Uijtendaal’s 30 points. The Golden Griffins improved to 2-2 with the victory.
WFMJ.com
Penguins not invited to FCS playoffs
The Youngstown State football team has failed to make the FCS playoffs. The Penguins finished the season 7-4. The Penguins have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016 . According to Committee Chairman Jermaine Truex their were 10 teams vying for five spots. The Penguins were believed to be in the conversation but were not believed to be one of the first four out.
Grove City caps off season with bowl win
Defense fueled the Wolverines victory, led senior linebacker Ryan Fleming recording 3.5 sacks and setting a new Grove City record for career sacks with 22.
d9and10sports.com
Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
wcn247.com
Youngstown State stuns Southern Illinois 28-21
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 22-yard run with 35 seconds remaining and Youngstown State stunned Southern Illinois 28-21. Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 21-7 with 11:18 left to play after Nic Baker fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to D’Ante’ Cox for Southern Illinois (5-6, 4-4). The Penguins pulled within seven points with 8:43 remaining on Davidson’s 48-yard scoring strike to Bryce Oliver and Davidson and Oliver connected again for a 7-yard score to tie the game at 21 with 1:15 left to play. Nathan Torney’s punt from his own end zone gave the Salukis’ the ball at the 33-yard line. McLaughlin carried three times — scoring on a 22-yard run.
Player of the Game: Grove City’s Hunter Hohman
Grove City's Hunter Hohman was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Eagles' 42-23 win over Slippery Rock.
Watch: Farrell vs. Sharpsville high school football
Farrell defeated Sharpsville, 48-7, in week seven earlier in the year.
butlerradio.com
High School Football Playoffs tonight/PIAA championships Saturday
–Slippery Rock and Grove City meet for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm. –Freeport will face Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals tonight. Kick-off is 7pm at Gateway high school. State High School Championships:. –The Seneca Valley...
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood Volleyball, It’s a Family Thing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – It’s a Wood thing. Winning state championships in volleyball, that is. From multiple family members. When Maplewood won the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday morning with a 3-0 win over West Branch at Cumberland Valley High School, many of the players had been there before. But not for themselves, but for family members.
New sports complex has plans to expand
Train. Compete. Play…The mantra for the multi-sport complex in Columbiana.
wtae.com
Fast-moving snow squalls pass through Pittsburgh area
A snow squall warning issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in the Western Pennsylvania area has been canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WYTV.com
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning. Above is video from Jamestown in Mercer County. Our crews said at times the roads were slick and snow covered. Later on in the morning, the conditions...
Watch: Live look at historic lake-effect snowstorm pummeling western New York
A historic lake-effect snowstorm is ongoing off Lake Erie as a potent single band of heavy snow is pointed at the Buffalo metro area.
PennLive.com
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hits parts of New York, Pa.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo,...
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
27 First News
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Mahoning County Public Health holds rabies clinic …. Mahoning County Public Health offered low cost rabies shots at Angels for Animals. The vaccination clinic included shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets. Youngstown...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
yourerie
Lake effect snow will linger into Friday
ERIE, PA – Lake effect snow warnings continue through this evening for Erie County. A winter weather advisory is in effect through this evening for Crawford County. While the most intense lake effect snow gradually diminishes, there will still be additional light snow accumulations through Friday. Lake Erie temperature...
Comments / 0