Washington, DC

theScore

Heat's Butler misses loss to Wizards, out next 2 games with knee soreness

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Friday's 107-106 loss to the Washington Wizards and is expected to miss the next two games with knee soreness, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Heat played just seven players against the Wizards, with guard Gabe Vincent listed as...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87

CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Kuzma scores 28 points, Wizards beat Hornets; Beal limps off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Washington Wizards, after watching star Bradley Beal limp off in the last minute, beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night. Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Beal scores 27 points, Wizards outlast Heat 107-106 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Miami Heat 107-106 in overtime Friday night. Washington outscored Miami 3-2 in overtime. Kyle Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 2:48 to play for the Wizards for the last points of the game. Kuzma had 21 points. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double for Miami with 24 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, and Max Strus had 22 points. Miami had just seven healthy players, and was forced to dress Gabe Vincent, who was out with a knee injury, to satisfy the NBA requirement that teams have eight players in uniform.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Wizards Big Three Hoping To Cool Down The Heat

Tonight will be a special night as we go down memory lane. The Former Big Three in Washington will be in town as the Wizards are hosting the Heat. Gilbert Arenas aka Agent 0 and Hibachi will be back to celebrate all of the big shots he made in Washington. Caron Butler aka Tough Juice who is on the Miami Heat staff will also be remembered after all of the blood, sweat, and tears he has left on the court. Last but definitely not least, Antawn Jamison aka The Cockroach will also be showed love after all the clutch three’s he’s made along with every crucial rebound he got as well.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Miami Heat And Washington Wizards Set Infamous Record For Lowest-Scoring OT In League History

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards set an infamous record for the lowest-scoring overtime in league history. The Wizards (then known as Washington Bullets) were ironically involved in the previous record as well. Their skirmish against the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975 saw both sides score only six points (three each). Now, Miami and Washington set a record with five.
WASHINGTON, DC

