Heat without at least 5 players Sunday against Cleveland. Here’s the latest injury report
The bad news for the Miami Heat is star Jimmy Butler will miss the rest of the Heat’s four-game trip. The good news for the Heat is it may get a few players back.
Heat's Butler misses loss to Wizards, out next 2 games with knee soreness
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler missed Friday's 107-106 loss to the Washington Wizards and is expected to miss the next two games with knee soreness, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The Heat played just seven players against the Wizards, with guard Gabe Vincent listed as...
Garland scores 25, Osman 20 as Cavaliers blast Heat 113-87
CLEVELAND (AP) — The smiles, jokes and laughter returned to Cleveland’s locker room following Sunday night’s win. A blowout brought a needed breather to these young Cavs. Darius Garland scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 20 and extra energy off the bench and the Cavs played one of their best games in weeks, rolling to a 113-87 win over the banged-up Miami Heat. After ending a five-game losing streak with a double-overtime win Friday, the Cavs didn’t have to work nearly as hard while handing Miami its sixth straight road loss.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022
Don’t look now, but the two teams tied for first in the Western Conference will clash on the hardwood as the Utah Jazz battle it out with division rival Portland. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Jazz-Blazers prediction and pick will be revealed. It has been...
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Kuzma scores 28 points, Wizards beat Hornets; Beal limps off
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Washington Wizards, after watching star Bradley Beal limp off in the last minute, beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night. Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8...
Beal scores 27 points, Wizards outlast Heat 107-106 in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Miami Heat 107-106 in overtime Friday night. Washington outscored Miami 3-2 in overtime. Kyle Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 2:48 to play for the Wizards for the last points of the game. Kuzma had 21 points. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double for Miami with 24 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, and Max Strus had 22 points. Miami had just seven healthy players, and was forced to dress Gabe Vincent, who was out with a knee injury, to satisfy the NBA requirement that teams have eight players in uniform.
Fans React To Cavs’ Win Over Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers took a five-game losing streak into Friday’s contest versus the Charlotte Hornets, and for a little while, it looked like the slide was going to continue. The Cavs had built a sizeable lead early on and maintained it late into the fourth quarter when Charlotte went...
Heat, Cavaliers bring weary legs into matchup
Fresh off snapping a five-game losing skid, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they welcome the
Wizards Big Three Hoping To Cool Down The Heat
Tonight will be a special night as we go down memory lane. The Former Big Three in Washington will be in town as the Wizards are hosting the Heat. Gilbert Arenas aka Agent 0 and Hibachi will be back to celebrate all of the big shots he made in Washington. Caron Butler aka Tough Juice who is on the Miami Heat staff will also be remembered after all of the blood, sweat, and tears he has left on the court. Last but definitely not least, Antawn Jamison aka The Cockroach will also be showed love after all the clutch three’s he’s made along with every crucial rebound he got as well.
Watch Wizards vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.76 points per game before their contest Sunday. The Hornets and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington should still be riding high after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to get back in the win column.
Miami Heat And Washington Wizards Set Infamous Record For Lowest-Scoring OT In League History
The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards set an infamous record for the lowest-scoring overtime in league history. The Wizards (then known as Washington Bullets) were ironically involved in the previous record as well. Their skirmish against the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975 saw both sides score only six points (three each). Now, Miami and Washington set a record with five.
Cavaliers vs. Heat live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss. It may have taken double...
