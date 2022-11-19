Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Close to $550 Million Worldwide as ‘She Said’ Bombs
As Marvel sequel leads domestic charts, Universal's #MeToo journalism film fails to crack the Top 5
‘Strange World’ Review: Animated Disney Adventure Works Best When It Doesn’t Explain Its Own Themes
Disney's striking sci-fi feature has a lot to say about fathers and sons -- and it keeps on saying it
Paramount to Collect $200 Million Kill Fee After Scrapping Sale of Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House
The move came weeks after a federal judge rejected the merger
