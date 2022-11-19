Read full article on original website
Related
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
msn.com
Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator
If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
The same day he wielded a huge layoff ax, Elon Musk joked to investors about overpaying for Twitter and mused about wealthy people’s work ethic
When he wasn’t laying off Twitter employees today, Elon Musk appeared at a conference where he joked that he’d had second thoughts about buying the social media giant he’s now racing to overhaul. “I tried to get out of the deal, it was like that scene from...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Here's What Drove Tesla Shares Back Above $200 Today
Elon Musk acknowledged he has his hands full with Twitter, and that admission might just be what Tesla investors wanted to hear.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Twitter Declared 'Dead' After 75% Of Employees Abandon Platform Days After Elon Musk Acquires Company For $44 Billion
Elon Musk’s Twitter is on the verge of being declared “dead” after 75% of employees abandoned the platform this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come after Musk gave his employees until 5 PM Thursday to decide whether they will stay with the company, 75% reportedly decided to depart – leaving the social media platform both vulnerable and lacking of vital infrastructure meant to keep the site afloat.Even more shocking are reports the 51-year-old billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder – who officially acquired Twitter on October 27 for $44 billion – is facing a potential investigation by the...
Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter, meaning his net worth has fallen by $66 billion this year
Elon Musk took an $8 billion hit to his net worth after buying Twitter, per Bloomberg wealth index. The world's richest man finally sealed his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter on Thursday. Musk said he bought the social media platform to "try to help humanity," not to make more...
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk U-turns on his WFH ban after more staff than expected quit: Fury at billionaire's 'extremely hardcore' vision after demanding they all agree to work 'long hours at high intensity' or LEAVE
Elon Musk backed down on his work from home ban hours before the deadline for Twitter employees to commit to his 'extremely hardcore' vision for the company arrived. In an email, Musk gave all Twitter staff until 5pm ET on Thursday to either click a link confirming their willingness to work 'long hours at high intensity', or leave the company with three months severance pay.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
'Using Tesla as an ATM Machine': A Key Wall Street Firm Just Removed Elon Musk's Electric Car Company From Its Top Stocks List
Daniel Ives, tech analyst at financial firm Wedbush Securities, said Musk's electric car company Tesla has been "tarnished" by the "ongoing Twitter train wreck disaster."
AOL Corp
How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover
The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...
Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst
Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Heading To Trial Over $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package
Elon Musk may have narrowly avoided going to court over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter but he is heading to court later this month to defend his $56 billion pay package from Tesla. The trial was triggered by a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta who claims that...
Comments / 1