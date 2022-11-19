ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Twitter Declared 'Dead' After 75% Of Employees Abandon Platform Days After Elon Musk Acquires Company For $44 Billion

Elon Musk’s Twitter is on the verge of being declared “dead” after 75% of employees abandoned the platform this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come after Musk gave his employees until 5 PM Thursday to decide whether they will stay with the company, 75% reportedly decided to depart – leaving the social media platform both vulnerable and lacking of vital infrastructure meant to keep the site afloat.Even more shocking are reports the 51-year-old billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder – who officially acquired Twitter on October 27 for $44 billion – is facing a potential investigation by the...
Daily Mail

Twitter CEO Elon Musk U-turns on his WFH ban after more staff than expected quit: Fury at billionaire's 'extremely hardcore' vision after demanding they all agree to work 'long hours at high intensity' or LEAVE

Elon Musk backed down on his work from home ban hours before the deadline for Twitter employees to commit to his 'extremely hardcore' vision for the company arrived. In an email, Musk gave all Twitter staff until 5pm ET on Thursday to either click a link confirming their willingness to work 'long hours at high intensity', or leave the company with three months severance pay.
iheart.com

Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”

At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
AOL Corp

How Elon Musk came to own Twitter: A timeline of the Tesla CEO's takeover

The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has created a series of chaotic events for the social media platform. Musk first expressed interest in acquiring the company in January 2022, citing a desire to restore free speech. Since then, the company has had a volatile...
Fortune

Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
Carscoops

Elon Musk Heading To Trial Over $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package

Elon Musk may have narrowly avoided going to court over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter but he is heading to court later this month to defend his $56 billion pay package from Tesla. The trial was triggered by a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta who claims that...
DELAWARE STATE

