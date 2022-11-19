ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Still ‘Bullish’ About FTT and CEL, 2 Tokens Backed by Bankrupt Crypto Businesses

By Benedict Bleimschein
wealthinsidermag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
techaiapp.com

GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News

On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
decrypt.co

Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution

Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
astaga.com

Crypto trades in red; Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fall

The cryptocurrency market sees a brand new low on Sunday because it dips by 3.81% to $804.37 billion. Following the FTX’s turmoil, the 2 most vital cryptocurrencies Ethereum and Bitcoin had been buying and selling in purple on Sunday night with shrinks of 6.35% and three.27% respectively. The present value of 1 Bitcoin is $16,108.85 which is decrease by 3.14%. With a 6.28% dip, the Ethereum coin is at $1,123.28. Dogecoin needed to face an enormous loss, because it drops from 8.7% to $0.07.
wealthinsidermag.com

Washington Post, Forbes, Wall Street Journal Slammed for ‘Puff Piece’ Reports on FTX and Alameda Execs

Following the highly criticized New York Times article that features commentary from the former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the public continues to give the mainstream media flak for publishing “puff pieces” about SBF and the Alameda Research executive Caroline Ellison. A number of articles have been called out for being too lenient on the former FTX and Alameda executives and even going as far complimenting the individuals.
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?

Bitcoin is arguably the best store of value in the digital world. The argument for Bitcoin as a hedge for inflation has fallen apart. Given that Bitcoin trades more like a speculative asset than anything else, I doubt it can reach $1 million. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Crypto Analyst Says “It’s a Bitcoin Miner Bloodbath”

On Monday (21 November 2022), Charles Edwards, Co-Founder of digital asset management firm Capriole Investments, took a closer look at the Bitcoin mining industry in the wake of a very painful crypto bear market that started one year ago. Edwards took to Twitter earlier today to say:. “It’s a Bitcoin...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
wealthinsidermag.com

Binance’s Bitcoin Reserve Stash Nears 600,000, Company’s BTC Cache Is Now the Largest Held by an Exchange

While there’s been a lot of discussions concerning proof-of-reserves, self-custody, and the more than $5 billion in bitcoin and ethereum that left exchanges between Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, 2022, Binance’s bitcoin stash has grown significantly since Nov. 12. In fact, metrics from cryptoquant.com indicate that Binance’s bitcoin reserves reached an all-time high on Nov. 19, 2022, as the trading platform holds roughly 582,054 bitcoin worth $9.62 billion using bitcoin’s exchange rate on Nov. 20, 2022.
wealthinsidermag.com

Gold Outshined Bitcoin This Month Climbing 6% Higher Amid US Real Estate Slump, Lower CPI Data

This month, gold has outperformed bitcoin after crypto markets shuddered from the recent FTX collapse, and the precious yellow metal climbed 6.12% since the first of November. The U.S. housing market has shown weaknesses and October’s U.S. inflation rate was lower than expected. Analysts believe these economic trends contributed to pushing gold’s price up by 3.81% against the greenback on Nov. 10, 2022, after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published October’s consumer price index (CPI).
