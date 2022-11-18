It’s been two weeks since the Bahamas-based crypto exchange, FTX filed for bankruptcy. Along with the news of the bankruptcy came details about suspicious transactions. In the aftermath of FTX’s collapse, the crypto market was exposed to levels of fear and uncertainty that weren’t seen even during the Terra debacle. Furthermore, Crypto Twitter has been very active over the past two weeks. Thus, digging out details regarding the exchange and covering every development of its investigation.

