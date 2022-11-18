Read full article on original website
This on-chain sleuth and his deep dive into misconceptions around FTX state that…
It’s been two weeks since the Bahamas-based crypto exchange, FTX filed for bankruptcy. Along with the news of the bankruptcy came details about suspicious transactions. In the aftermath of FTX’s collapse, the crypto market was exposed to levels of fear and uncertainty that weren’t seen even during the Terra debacle. Furthermore, Crypto Twitter has been very active over the past two weeks. Thus, digging out details regarding the exchange and covering every development of its investigation.
Assessing the impact of the FTX debacle on South Korea and more
South Korea has begun a probe into cryptocurrency exchanges in the country in relation to offering native tokens, as per a local news report. The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) is the financial regulatory agency of South Korea. This regulatory body was investigating this matter in the wake of the bankruptcy filing of crypto exchange FTX.
CZ’s call for ‘self-custody’ means this for Binance and its future
The world’s largest exchange, Binance, announced an investment that seems rather odd. This was especially that it may draw users away from the platform. Binance Labs, the chain-agnostic incubator and the venture capital arm of Binance, revealed a strategic investment in hardware wallet maker NGRAVE. Furthermore, the investment looks to be an attempt to capitalize on renewed calls for self-custody in the industry.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
FTX owes nearly $3.1B to creditors, lawyers warn about “Enormous Exercise”
Investors are curious as to when they will get their money from the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Unfortunately, insolvency attorneys have cautioned that it might take “decades.”. The cryptocurrency exchange reportedly owes its 50 largest creditors close to $3.1 billion. Additionally, it has applied for bankruptcy court protection in...
Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralized manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its...
Axie Infinity metrics predict this path for the future, but will AXS follow suit
The AXS network growth witnessed a slowdown given the bearish market conditions. Axie Infinity’s organic demand witnessed a drop in the last 12 months. Just a year ago, Axie Infinity had made its name as one of the most popular crypto projects out there. Its biggest advantage was its successful implementation of tokenized mechanics, which propelled it to great heights. This first mover advantage allowed its native token, AXS, to become one of the top tokens in the crypto space.
Can SAND’s performance of 2022 offer some forward-looking insights
The Sandbox and its native token SAND witness an extremely slow year. NFT trades in 2022 witnessed diminished popularity as compared to 2021. The Sandbox burst into the blokchain and crypto scene last year as one of the most promising metaverse projects. Fast forward to the present and the excitement has died down, while its native token is heavily drawn down.
Is SNM’s 4000% surge evidence of another market pump and dump? Assessing…
The price of the SNM altcoin, surged by 4,545% on 21 November. The alt was seen exchanging hands at $10.91 — its all-time high. The altcoin’s trading volume rose from $1.2 million to $720 million in the span of just one day. This sudden rise in fortunes cannot...
Here’s what this hedge fund manager thinks of crypto despite the FTX wreck
Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder and CEO, Bill Ackman, stated that cryptocurrency has the potential to tremendously benefit society. However, this was as long as the sector managed to wipe out the bad actors in the market. Even after the collapse of FTX, the billionaire investor was still optimistic about cryptocurrencies. He said,
Cosmos: Taking a short position on ATOM? Read this to get a clear picture
Osmosis outperforms other DEXes in terms of development activity. Despite this, Cosmos’ TVL continues to decline, along with its trading volume. Osmosis, a DeFi project on the Cosmos blockchain, could be imperative for the latter’s growth in the DeFi space. This was because Osmosis managed to take a lead among DeFi protocols, such as MakerDAO and Lido in terms of development activity over the last few days.
Grayscale’s decision to withhold proof of reserve data could mean this for BTC
Grayscale’s recent statements puts Bitcoin at risk of another crash or subdued performance. BTC drops below $16,000 for the first time in two years. The FTX crash was a wakeup call for exchanges and crypto companies to adopt more transparency. As a result, many have embraced the idea of providing proof of reserve. It thus, came as a surprise when Grayscale, one of the top crypto investment companies, revealed that it had no intentions of going down that route.
Binance Coin’s 9% decline strengthens this notion about BNB and its sellers
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Repeated retests of the support zone saw buyers exhausted. Binance Coin had a healthy start to November, but it all went haywire for the bulls. The implosion of...
Iris Energy mining rigs set to go offline following $108M loan default
Slumping Bitcoin prices, paired with record-high hash rates and increasing energy prices, have caught up with Bitcoin miner Iris Energy. The Australia-based mining firm is set to take a significant chunk of its mining rigs offline following a loan default of $107.8 million. The Bitcoin mined from the rigs in question was used to service the said debt.
Ethereum: A rally in whale holdings might not help ETH investors. Here is why…
Ethereum whales are adding more ETH coins to their holdings. The current market outlook can make it difficult for whale accumulation to positively influence price. During the intraday trading session on 21 November, data from on-chain analytics Santiment revealed a significant surge in Ethereum [ETH] whale holdings. ETH whales that held between $10.9 million to $1.09 billion ETH added 947,940 ETH, which was worth $1.03 billion at the current price.
Celsius: Can this latest motion offer CEL investors some much-need respite
The U.S Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York approved Celsius’ Network’s latest motion. This motion stood with regards to setting a deadline for the filing of proofs of claim by the troubled creditors. The date has been set. According to court filings, creditors of Celsius...
As Chainlink racks up more integrations, will LINK gather the bulls and play
Chainlink announced multiple integrations of its services across different chains. The price of LINK has been on a continuing decline, even with the latest developments. In its most recent adoption update, Chainlink, an industry oracle network, reported that it had witnessed several adoptions in the previous week. Since the most recent FTX disaster, the protocol’s latest integration has added Proof of Reserve services, expanding its range of services. Could the price of LINK be affected by these most recent adoptions?
XMR’s decline on the social front has more to show than just bearish signals
Monero recorded decreases in its social volume and dominance, leading to a shrink in trading volume. The decline, however, did not stop XMR from showing signs of leaving the bearish zone. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero [XMR] faced investor concern recently as its social metrics decreased. Based on revelations from Santiment, not...
Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch
BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
Genesis onboards financial advisors as it explores ‘all possible options’
Genesis has hired global investment bank – Moelis & Company to explore all possible options including bankruptcy. DCG’s CEO Barry Silbert revealed that the parent company owes Genesis $575 million. Genesis Global Trading may soon join FTX’s sinking ship. A bankruptcy option has made it on the table...
