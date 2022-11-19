ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Smith concedes Kern County Supervisor District 3 race, Flores maintains lead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisor candidate Brian Smith conceded the District 3 race Monday night to opponent Jeff Flores. Flores remained in the lead after more vote totals were released by Kern County elections officials. Smith announced the concession on his Facebook page. Jeff Flores was leading with 52.5% of the vote while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town

Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
southkernsol.org

Bakersfield City Council approves warehouse project against community wishes

During Wednesday evening’s Bakersfield City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve the Majestic Gateway Project despite the health and safety concerns posed by residents of South Bakersfield where the warehouse will be built. Leading up to the decision made by the Bakersfield City Council, activists and residents...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Solar company's conservation deal troubles Kern ranchers

A novel but somewhat contentious agreement announced Wednesday is designed to allow four utility-scale solar farms to be built in eastern Kern County by ending grazing on a separate swath of federal property measuring 215,000 acres. The arrangement is intended to make up for negative impacts Los Angeles-based Avantus' photovoltaic...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teenager convicted for fatal Porterville library fire to be released early, DA says

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile convicted of the fatal Porterville Library fire in 2020 will be released early from custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA confirmed the Tulare County Judge ordered the 15-year-old to be released on or before December 19.   In September, the teenager was sentenced to […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted for between 2010 and 2013. The […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET 17

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Highway 184

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said the deadly collision happened around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 184, just south of Kerrnita Road. Officers’ investigation revealed a man was walking...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Amber Davalos sealed the deal as Springville’s postmaster

On Nov. 18, Davalos raised her right hand and took the official oath of office as Springville Post Office’s newest postmaster. She took the oath at the Springville Post Office, under the administration of Post Office Operations Manager Richard Garcia. “I am proud to serve as the Postmaster of...
SPRINGVILLE, CA
KGET

12 arrested in ‘Operation Dark Nodes’ indicted on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Central Valley residents arrested earlier this month in the culmination of an 18-month-investigation called “Operation Dark Nodes.” More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, 112 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns and $60,000 in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year. The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Guns, ammunition, suspected meth seized in search: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Sunday and found multiple firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies served a search warrant related to a firearms investigation at the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue in Oildale, according to the sheriff’s office. During […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Delano man arrested for illegal gun possession following pursuit: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department said officers arrested a man Saturday for illegal possession of a firearm following a brief pursuit. Officials said officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street on Nov. 19 at around 7:50 p.m. According to police, the driver did […]
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Lives at risk': Sideshows pose problems for arrests, prosecutions

Tires squealing, onlookers cheering and troublemakers filming the car stunts that fill Bakersfield’s roads with smoke all unfold when so-called sideshows or takeovers block major intersections. But a dearth of resources by local law enforcement doesn’t lead to wide-scale arrests and the prosecution or perpetrators, according to The Californian’s...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

