Several key Kern County election races remain too close to call
Jeff Flores, and David Valadao, have triumphed in successful campaigns. Jasmeet Bains's campaign has claimed victory. But Melissa Hurtado versus David Shepard is one race still up in the air.
Smith concedes Kern County Supervisor District 3 race, Flores maintains lead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Supervisor candidate Brian Smith conceded the District 3 race Monday night to opponent Jeff Flores. Flores remained in the lead after more vote totals were released by Kern County elections officials. Smith announced the concession on his Facebook page. Jeff Flores was leading with 52.5% of the vote while […]
Testimony of deceased witnesses to be used at ex-Kern deputy’s penalty retrial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lot has changed since former Kern County Deputy David Keith Rogers was convicted of two counts of murder. In 1988, Ronald Reagan held the highest office in the country. The iPad only existed in the mind of Steve Jobs. Mass-produced electric cars still seemed to belong in the realm of […]
Bakersfield Californian
BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town
Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
southkernsol.org
Bakersfield City Council approves warehouse project against community wishes
During Wednesday evening’s Bakersfield City Council meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve the Majestic Gateway Project despite the health and safety concerns posed by residents of South Bakersfield where the warehouse will be built. Leading up to the decision made by the Bakersfield City Council, activists and residents...
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Bakersfield Californian
US Attorney's Office announces indictment in Operation Dark Nodes for drug distribution
A federal grand jury indicted the suspects in a 18-month drug and weapons investigation called Operation Dark Nodes run by numerous local agencies including the Bakersfield Police Department and federal partners such as Homeland Security, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California.
Bakersfield Californian
Solar company's conservation deal troubles Kern ranchers
A novel but somewhat contentious agreement announced Wednesday is designed to allow four utility-scale solar farms to be built in eastern Kern County by ending grazing on a separate swath of federal property measuring 215,000 acres. The arrangement is intended to make up for negative impacts Los Angeles-based Avantus' photovoltaic...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘After School Satan Club’ coming to California elementary school has parents in uproar
An elementary school has approved an “After School Satan Club” in California, and parents are upset, according to news outlets. The club meets “at select public schools where Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet,” according to the program’s website. The classes are “designed to promote intellectual and emotional development.”
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
Teenager convicted for fatal Porterville library fire to be released early, DA says
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The juvenile convicted of the fatal Porterville Library fire in 2020 will be released early from custody, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA confirmed the Tulare County Judge ordered the 15-year-old to be released on or before December 19. In September, the teenager was sentenced to […]
Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted for between 2010 and 2013. The […]
KGET 17
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Highway 184
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 184, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said the deadly collision happened around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 184, just south of Kerrnita Road. Officers’ investigation revealed a man was walking...
thesungazette.com
Amber Davalos sealed the deal as Springville’s postmaster
On Nov. 18, Davalos raised her right hand and took the official oath of office as Springville Post Office’s newest postmaster. She took the oath at the Springville Post Office, under the administration of Post Office Operations Manager Richard Garcia. “I am proud to serve as the Postmaster of...
12 arrested in ‘Operation Dark Nodes’ indicted on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Central Valley residents arrested earlier this month in the culmination of an 18-month-investigation called “Operation Dark Nodes.” More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of heroin, 112 pounds of marijuana, 13 guns and $60,000 in […]
Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year. The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, […]
Man who allegedly drove over woman sleeping in Jefferson Park appears in court
Twenty-one-year-old Hector Manuel Robles was arrested for his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022 in Jefferson Park.
Guns, ammunition, suspected meth seized in search: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD. Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on Sunday and found multiple firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies served a search warrant related to a firearms investigation at the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue in Oildale, according to the sheriff’s office. During […]
Delano man arrested for illegal gun possession following pursuit: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department said officers arrested a man Saturday for illegal possession of a firearm following a brief pursuit. Officials said officers tried to pull over a vehicle in the area of 20th Avenue and Randolph Street on Nov. 19 at around 7:50 p.m. According to police, the driver did […]
Bakersfield Californian
'Lives at risk': Sideshows pose problems for arrests, prosecutions
Tires squealing, onlookers cheering and troublemakers filming the car stunts that fill Bakersfield’s roads with smoke all unfold when so-called sideshows or takeovers block major intersections. But a dearth of resources by local law enforcement doesn’t lead to wide-scale arrests and the prosecution or perpetrators, according to The Californian’s...
