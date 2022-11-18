Read full article on original website
3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $465,000
Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family, a press release announced Monday. Beginning Jan. 1, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring...
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
Architect hired for Lincoln County probation office remodel
After a lengthy discussion Monday morning, the Lincoln County commissioners hired Lee Davies Architecture for the renovation of the new District 11 probation offices at 103-111 N. Dewey St. Davies will formulate the plans for the remodeling for a fee of $24,000. Commissioners Micaela Wuehler and Jerry Woodruff will discuss...
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska joins Great Plains Health
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska has officially joined the Great Plains Health family. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the clinic will operate under its new name, Great Plains Health Eye Institute. Dr. Kristen Burwick, owner of Eye Surgeons of Nebraska, approached leadership at Great Plains Health about acquiring her clinic, and...
Birth Announcements, Nov. 19
MeKennah and Dylan Petersen of North Platte are the parents of a son, Moxyn Ote, born Oct. 27, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Meghan Kemp, Robby Peck and Barb and Brad Petersen, all of North Platte. ISRAEL JOHN FRANCO. Primitivo and Renee Franco of North Platte are...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured Sunday when he was accidentally shot while hunting, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. He was shot by a 54-year-old male who had been following him up an embankment around 5 p.m. in Red Willow County. The...
Trap, Neuter, Return of North Platte helps return Aurora home
It looked like her cat, and when Sarah Gregg gently reached out, the cat gave her hand a head bump and she knew. It was Aurora. Trap, Neuter, Return co-founder Sami Erickson said the reunion was emotional as Gregg identified her long-lost cat. Aurora had been missing for about 28 months.
Indianola man seriously injured in hunting incident
An Indianola man was seriously injured in a deer hunting incident about 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The 20-year-old was accidentally shot by a rifle belonging to a 54-year-old man who was following him and another hunter up an embankment, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph.
Northeast cruises past NPCC women
The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team was held to five points in the second quarter as the Knights lost to Northeast 77-49 on Saturday in North Platte. “We’ve got a lot to learn,” North Platte coach Jeff Thurman said. “We’re a young group. We have a lot to learn in the aspect of how to play at the collegiate level. Playing a lot of freshmen and how hard it is and how hard you have to play to be successful. We’re finding that out each game.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 22
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
Police stand-off in west North Platte ends
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Following a tense afternoon, a police standoff ended in North Platte around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses claim that a man came out of his house around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday with a rope around his neck and a water gun and tried directing traffic.
Museum hosting Holiday at the Henri
The Robert Henri Museum will host the annual Holiday at the Henri on Dec. 2 and 3 at 218 E. Eighth St., in Cozad. From 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2, the museum will be hosting an open house which will include Christmas decorations and guided tours of the historic home and art gallery. Refreshments will be served including desserts, coffee and beverages.
YORK — A North Platte woman is dead and a North Platte man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release. According to the patrol, a trooper saw an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder...
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Tom Farley addresses mental health struggles
Tom Farley shared his message of connection and communication Tuesday during North Platte High School’s second annual “A Day for Mental Health.”. He is the older brother of comedian and actor Chris Farley, who died in 1997, at the age of 33 following a long battle with addiction.
