Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball uses late offensive surge and clutch shooting to remain undefeated
For the first three quarters, it looked as if Penn State was on its way to its first loss of the 2022-23 season. However, clutch shooting and improved defense in the second half sparked a double-digit comeback for the Nittany Lions to remain undefeated. Trailing by as much as 21...
Digital Collegian
No. 7 Penn State men's hockey takes big lead early on, staves off comeback to beat Alaska Fairbanks
Time and time again, preparation has paid off for No. 7 Penn State this season. For the fourth straight week the Nittany Lions won the first game of a series against their opponent. This time around, they downed a non-conference opponent in the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks, 3-2. The opening period...
Digital Collegian
Led by freshman Shay Ciezki, Penn State women's basketball comes back to defeat Syracuse at home
It isn’t over until the final whistle blows. Despite trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half, Penn State defeated Syracuse 82-69 in its toughest test of the season. From the opening tip, the Orange were on fire from behind the arc, draining a pair of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks to carry over confidence in final week of Big Ten competition
No. 11 Penn State is coming off a mostly successful weekend this past Friday and Saturday, despite splitting its two matches. However, it is more about the tenacity and aggressiveness the Nittany Lions played with, possibly showing their best against two Big Ten and top-ten rivals. The weekend kicked off...
Digital Collegian
Carter Starocci secures Penn State wrestling sweep at NWCA All-Star Classic, beats rival Mekhi Lewis
Carter Starocci just secured his school a sweep at the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State’s No. 1 Starocci found another victory over Virginia Tech’s No. 2 Mekhi Lewis. In a rematch of last year’s 174-pound national title bout, Starocci once again bested the older Lewis. With the...
Digital Collegian
Alexa Markley gathers 2nd straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week for Penn State women’s volleyball
For the second week in a row, freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley took home a Big Ten weekly honor. Markley won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after another solid weekend in conference play. While guiding Penn State to an upset win over No. 9 Minnesota and providing big...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey places 7 players on NFHCA All-Region team after successful season
After enjoying plenty of success in both the regular season and postseason, No. 6 Penn State now adds some individual honors as well. Seven Nittany Lions have earned All-Region honors for the 2022 season. Mackenzie Allessie, Brie Barraco, Sophia Gladieux, Anna Simon and Elena Vos all were selected to the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey drops in rankings after winless weekend against Yale
After a pair of tough road losses, Penn State slipped a bit in the USCHO top 15 poll. The Nittany Lions fell from No. 11 to No. 12 in the rankings after they lost to Yale 3-0 on Friday and 2-1 in overtime on Saturday. The Bulldogs are already the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops in national rankings after series split with Michigan State
The sky isn't falling, but Penn State's ranking is. After suffering its worst defeat of the season in a 7-3 blowout to Michigan State, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 7 in the USCHO polls. After earning at least one first-place vote in back-to-back weeks, Penn State was...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football stays put at No. 11 in latest CFP rankings
Penn State is staying put in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. Despite recently defeating Rutgers for their third straight victory, the Nittany Lions remain at No. 11 in the top 25. The Nittany Lions will conclude their 2022 campaign with a contest at home for the Land-Grant Trophy against...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey's Anna Simon and Sophia Gladieux named to NCAA All-Tournament Team
After the conclusion of the NCAA tournament Sunday, the conference released the All-Tournament Team which included two Nittany Lions. Graduate student midfielder Anna Simon and junior forward Sophia Gladieux were those who earned the honor. As Penn State's top scorer, Gladieux led her team through the NCAA Tournament alongside Simon...
Digital Collegian
No. 7 Penn State men’s hockey looks to rebound from toughest loss with 2 games against Alaska Fairbanks
To start the season, Penn State rattled off nine straight victories, including a shutout over the No. 1 team in the nation. Since then, it hasn’t won back-to-back games in a highly competitive Big Ten. Ahead of a showdown with conference foe Ohio State, Penn State will need to...
Digital Collegian
Behind strong defense, Penn State men's basketball defeats Colorado State at the Charleston Classic
Knocked out of the winner’s bracket on Friday, Penn State finished the Charleston Classic on a high note. The Nittany Lions defeated Colorado State 68-56 on Sunday night. Shooting a combined 42% from the field, it was a relatively quiet night offensively for most Nittany Lions, with the exception of forward Seth Lundy.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball prepares for 3-game week with tough test against Syracuse on Monday
Coming off its most dominant victory of the season, Penn State will face its toughest test of the year with a trio of matchups on its upcoming slate. Before flying south for the winter the Lady Lions will host a fierce Syracuse squad in a highly anticipated matchup. The three-game...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet beats Iowa's Tony Cassioppi in NWCA All-Star Classic
In the NWCA All-Star Classic, Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet took home a victory over Iowa’s No. 4 Tony Cassioppi in a heavyweight showdown. This was the fourth matchup between between the two grapplers, with Cassioppi holding a 3-0 record entering the competition. The bout saw a...
Digital Collegian
Several Penn State wrestlers move up in latest InterMat rankings after performances at Black Knight Open
Following an eventful Black Knight Open, several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves move up in InterMat’s new rankings. Beau Bartlett’s march to the 141 pound finals and late decision over teammate David Evans in Westpoint, New York, saw the junior rise one spot from No. 11 to No. 10.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer falls to Virginia in overtime in 3rd round of NCAA Tournament at Jeffrey Field
Penn State’s dominant playoff run ended on Sunday in Happy Valley. The blue and white fell 3-2 to the Cavaliers after surrendering two late leads at Jeffrey Field. Penn State was as aggressive as usual to start the match, applying its typical pressure early on. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel...
Digital Collegian
Parker Washington is out for remainder of 2022 Penn State football season, according to James Franklin
James Franklin announced another Penn Stater is done for the season Tuesday. Franklin said wide receiver Parker Washington is out for the 2022 campaign with an injury. Despite missing the Rutgers game, Washington leads Penn State in receiving with 611 yards this season and also has two touchdowns to his name.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Penn State football deserves it but won’t make a New Year’s Six bowl
As the 2022 regular season winds down, Penn State’s postseason fate is becoming clear. Assuming the Nittany Lions win their last homestand against Michigan State on Saturday en route to a 10-2 record, it’s still not looking as if they’ll qualify for a New Year’s Six bowl game, even if they’ve looked like a top-10 team since Week 6.
Digital Collegian
Curtis Jacobs discusses linebackers’ performance, ‘gritty’ game against Rutgers
Penn State secured its ninth win of the season on the road against Rutgers, 55-10. Sophomore Curtis Jacobs takes the time to speak more on his personal, as well as Abdul Carter’s, performance against the Scarlet Knights. Jacobs adds how he’s seen the team’s player performance grow this season and touches on the importance of a good mindset going into a game.
Comments / 0