wxxv25.com
Feed the Needy opening registration for Christmas applications
Harrison County law enforcement agencies have banded together to deliver 1500 meals on Thanksgiving. With the holiday now just three days away, they’re already looking ahead to Christmas!. Applications for the Christmas Feed the Needy program will open one week from today on Monday, November 28. The last day...
wxxv25.com
Mass adoption ceremony held in Gulfport
What better way to celebration National Adoption Month than with multiple children getting adopted at once?. A mass adoption celebration took place to recognize Mississippi’s newest adoptive families. As many as 50 people gathered at the Harrison County courthouse in hopes of growing their families. A long awaited day...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs superintendent Bonita Coleman to retire
Ocean Springs School District Superintendent, Dr. Bonita Coleman will retire at the end of the current school year, the district announced today. She has served as the district superintendent since June 2012. Her retirement is effective July 1, 2023. “We all know that there are seasons to life and as...
WLOX
Gulfport teen goes from high school dropout to college freshman
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - CLIMB CDC is a nonprofit agency serving high school dropouts, disadvantaged youth, and the unemployed in South Mississippi. One of the organization’s participants went from quitting school to being accepted into a four-year college. Crishun Ross’ path to college is in no way traditional. He...
wxxv25.com
Gautier police sergeant beats the odds in cancer battle
Gautier police officers, among many others, gathered inside of the Cancer Treatment Center in Ocean Springs, eager to watch one of their own ring the bell, which signifies victory against cancer. Gautier Police Sgt. Benjamin McQuagge rang the bell three times, celebrating the completion of his almost three-year-long battle with...
wxxv25.com
5000th robotic procedure performed at Memorial Health
Memorial Health in Gulfport has reached an exciting milestone with one of their surgical technologies. The da Vinci System is used in the General Surgeries Department at Memorial Hospital. The sytem recently reached 5000 procedures completed. It provides a minimally invasive approach to surgeries. Chief of the Department of Surgeries,...
WLOX
Gulfport now home to Walmart’s “Store of the Future”
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With Friday’s ribbon cutting, Walmart’s “Store of the Future” opened to customers on Hwy 49 in Gulfport. The superstore remodel is the only one in Mississippi, and one of only 20 nationwide, to undergo this modernization. “The first thing you’ll see when...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man cashes in $50,000 ticket in Powerball play
A Biloxi man claimed a $50,000 prize from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said the man, who declined to be identified, has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He bought the winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road in Biloxi, matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball.
wxxv25.com
Coroner IDs bicyclist hit, killed on Seaway Road
A bicyclist who was on Seaway Road when he was hit by a vehicle on Monday night has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper was hit in the eastbound lane of Seaway Road about 7:15 p.m. He died at the scene from his injuries.
WLOX
Bicyclist dies in Seaway Rd. crash
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is dead after a crash on Seaway Road Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 35-year-old Lester Wayne Luper died in the crash. Switzer says the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Seaway Road, about a quarter mile east of Three Rivers Road. He confirms Luper was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane when a vehicle, also traveling east, struck him.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs girls win early-season test against Gulfport, 3-1
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — After trading goals in the first half, the Lady Greyhounds prevailed with two second half goals courtesy of Jaylen Bodry and Parker St. Amant. Watch the highlights courtesy of News 25’s Jeff Haeger above!
Mississippi family receives clarity 70 years after fatal military plane crash on Alaska glacier
Nearly 70 years ago, a military service plane crashed in remote Alaska, leaving 52 dead, including 22-year-old Thomas Claiborne Thigpen. Thigpen was born in the small Hancock County Community of Santa Rosa on December 31, 1930. He died on November 22, 1952, on a Colony Glacier in Alaska. On board...
WLOX
17-year-old charged after Gulfport shooting, police say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police arrested a teen and charged him with aggravated assault after a victim and a car were shot, police say. The teen, Jermiah Isedro Smith, was arrested after the incident that happened Sunday morning. Gulfport Police responded to the area of Klein Road and North Kern Drive around 11:14 a.m. after hearing about a shooting. On the way to the scene, officers were told a local hospital had a gunshot victim in their care.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport teen charged with aggravated assault in shooting case
A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after shooting into a vehicle and injuring someone. Jermiah Isdro Smith was arrested Monday and was taken to Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $200,000. Gulfport Police said officers responded to a call Sunday of a gun being shot in...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
A Biloxi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, 32-year-old Albert Joseph Jones, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle collision blocks U.S. 11 early Sunday morning
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision blocked U.S. 11 north for about two hours early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1900 block of US 11. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
