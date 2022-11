The Washington Huskies announced that head coach Kalen DeBoer will be on Washington’s sideline until at least 2028. “University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) and head football coach Kalen DeBoer have agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season. In his first year, DeBoer has led the Huskies to a 9-2 record heading into the regular season finale Saturday at Washington State.

