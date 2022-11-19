ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In An All Red Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene in New York City this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute all red look that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in Soho, New York donning an all red look from Magda Butrym. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the red look from the designer brand to perfection which featured a cut out midriff to show off her rock solid abs. She paired with  silver heels and minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because all of her fits are absolutely top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

