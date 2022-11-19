ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations

HAVANA (AP) — The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians, saying such actions are crucial to national security amid...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what’s known as a motion to intervene...
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s shocking World Cup win over Argentina. From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup — fans basked in Saudi Arabia’s achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.
Judges appear skeptical of Trump special master appointment

Federal appeals judges appeared skeptical Tuesday that former President Trump should have been awarded a third-party special master to review the documents stored in his Florida home as the Justice Department works to nullify the appointment. Lawyers for the DOJ and Trump appeared before a three-judge panel of the 11th...
GOP leader calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is giving the Secretary of Homeland Security until Jan. 3 to resign or face a congressional investigation. The charges against Alejandro Mayorkas? Allegedly preventing U.S. immigration officials from doing their jobs and losing operational control of the Southern...
Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Fabu Olmedo is so nervous about clubs and restaurants in Paraguay that before a night out she often contacts one to make sure that she’ll be let in and won’t be attacked or harassed. Olmedo doesn’t know if she can go out...
Turkey hints new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint

ANKARA (AP) — Turkey’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, as Syrian forces denounced new airstrikes and Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. Russian presidential envoy in Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Turkey...
