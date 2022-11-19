Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Explainer-What to Expect as Malaysia's Split Election Leaves Scramble to Form Govt
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's political leaders were scrambling to form a coalition government on Sunday after an election produced an unprecedented hung parliament, with no group able to claim a majority. Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin each said they could form a government...
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil.
Malaysia faces new crisis as parliamentary election delivers no clear winner
Malaysia has tumbled into fresh political turmoil after Saturday's tightly contested general election delivered a divided Parliament and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party.
Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir loses seat in first election defeat in 53 years
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad suffered his first election defeat in 53 years on Saturday in a blow that could mark the end of a seven-decade political career.
'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat
There are concerns that Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally, will throw his full weight behind election fraud claims, just like the former US president did.
The Jewish Press
Report: Netanyahu Conducting Secret Negotiations with Gantz, Lapid, Behind Smotrich’s Back
It was bound to happen, I warned before and after the November 1 election it was going to happen, and now it happened: Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pulled a typical Bibi in an attempt to lure the “center-left” (or, in plain English, “Left”) into his coalition government.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi
US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress. “The Democrats are of the view...
US News and World Report
Malaysia's Anwar 'Optimistic' of Forming Govt After Talks With Potential Partners
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he was "very optimistic" of forming a government after holding talks with the incumbent ruling coalition to get the required majority. Anwar said he met with the some leaders of the Barisan Nasional coalition for their support and was "very...
Malaysians vote in tightly contested election
Malaysia's jailed ex-leader Najib Razak's graft-tainted party is seeking to cement its grip on power as the country goes to the polls on Saturday, but analysts say the race is too close to call. Najib, who was at the centre of the 1MDB scandal, is currently serving a 12-year jail term.
Joe Biden Kicks Off ASEAN Summit by Getting Host Country Wrong
The president appeared to confuse Columbia with Cambodia at the ASEAN summit.
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
BBC
Malaysia elects first ever hung parliament
An inconclusive general election in Malaysia has produced the country's first ever hung parliament. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim secured the most seats, but his Pakatan Harapan alliance fell well short of a majority. The ruling coalition, led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob, suffered its worst electoral defeat ever, winning just 30...
Myanmar releases 6,000 prisoners in mass amnesty, including British, Australian and Japanese citizens
Myanmar’s military government has released almost 6,000 prisoners under mass amnesty, including an ex-British diplomat, an Australian economist and a Japanese documentary maker, to mark its National Day.The military junta, which overthrew the democratically elected government in a 2021 coup, said it will grant pardons to the foreign nationals, including Australian economist Sean Turnell, former UK ambassador Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and a US citizen, state media confirmed.The move represented a rare olive branch to the Western countries, many of whom had slapped sanctions on the southeast Asian country following an unprecedented coup last year.The military said...
Malaysia's ruling coalition says it accepts election results
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said it accepted the people's decision after an election on Saturday, but stopped short of conceding defeat, after early results showed the coalition was trailing behind two other contenders.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
Brazil's democracy was attacked but survived, says electoral judge
(Reuters) - Brazil’s democracy prevailed under attacks during elections in October by far-right social media militias that sought to discredit the voting system, the head of the national electoral authority said on Monday.
Taiwan talks trade with US, Britain as China tensions loom over Biden-Xi meeting
Taiwan's trade talks with the U.S. and Britain sparked anger in the Chinese government.
