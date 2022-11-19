ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Explainer-What to Expect as Malaysia's Split Election Leaves Scramble to Form Govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's political leaders were scrambling to form a coalition government on Sunday after an election produced an unprecedented hung parliament, with no group able to claim a majority. Longtime opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin each said they could form a government...
Reuters

U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
UPI News

Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
US News and World Report

Malaysia's Anwar 'Optimistic' of Forming Govt After Talks With Potential Partners

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he was "very optimistic" of forming a government after holding talks with the incumbent ruling coalition to get the required majority. Anwar said he met with the some leaders of the Barisan Nasional coalition for their support and was "very...
AFP

Malaysians vote in tightly contested election

Malaysia's jailed ex-leader Najib Razak's graft-tainted party is seeking to cement its grip on power as the country goes to the polls on Saturday, but analysts say the race is too close to call. Najib, who was at the centre of the 1MDB scandal, is currently serving a 12-year jail term.
BBC

Malaysia elects first ever hung parliament

An inconclusive general election in Malaysia has produced the country's first ever hung parliament. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim secured the most seats, but his Pakatan Harapan alliance fell well short of a majority. The ruling coalition, led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob, suffered its worst electoral defeat ever, winning just 30...
The Independent

Myanmar releases 6,000 prisoners in mass amnesty, including British, Australian and Japanese citizens

Myanmar’s military government has released almost 6,000 prisoners under mass amnesty, including an ex-British diplomat, an Australian economist and a Japanese documentary maker, to mark its National Day.The military junta, which overthrew the democratically elected government in a 2021 coup, said it will grant pardons to the foreign nationals, including Australian economist Sean Turnell, former UK ambassador Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and a US citizen, state media confirmed.The move represented a rare olive branch to the Western countries, many of whom had slapped sanctions on the southeast Asian country following an unprecedented coup last year.The military said...
Reuters

Malaysia's ruling coalition says it accepts election results

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said it accepted the people's decision after an election on Saturday, but stopped short of conceding defeat, after early results showed the coalition was trailing behind two other contenders.
The Associated Press

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.

